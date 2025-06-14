‎Owo Is One Association Calls for Revisit and Review of June 12 Heroes Honourslist





‎The Owo Is One Association, a non-governmental organization dedicated to the socio-political and economic development of Owo-speaking communities, has expressed disappointment over the omission of key figures from the recent list of democrats and activists honored for their contributions to Nigeria’s democratic struggle.



‎Speaking on behalf of the group, Chief Akinboro Aruwajoye, National Coordinator, stated:



‎”We are disappointed that Owo, the epicenter of the struggle against military dictatorship, was not mentioned by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu nor by Ondo State Governor Dr. Lucky Orimisan Ayedatiwa in their speeches commemorating June 12 in Abuja and Akure.”



‎Chief Aruwajoye further highlighted the significant role Owo played during the military era, noting that General Sanni Abacha had blacklisted the town and ordered the harassment of Chief Michael Adekunle Ajasin, the leader of NADECO and Afenifere. Pa Ajasin was subsequently detained in Owo Division A police station along with dozens of activists. Despite these sacrifices, Ajasin’s name was omitted from the list of honorees, along with those of his notable associates.



‎The association’s Head of Strategy and Media, Mr. Olatunbosun Oladimeji expressed disappointment that other distinguished individuals, such as Mr . Bala Dan Abu, Dr. Omotsule and Mr. Moshood Fayemimiwo, who suffered greatly during the military era, were also left out of the honor list.



‎”We are particularly displeased that the name of our hero, the late Pa Adekunle Ajasin, was not among those honored by President Tinubu,” the statement read.



‎ “Afenifere provided crucial leadership for the June 12 struggle, and these heroes of democracy deserve recognition, regardless of whether awards are given. Many were forced into exile, imprisoned, or martyred, while others remained alive to share their stories.”



‎The Owo Is One Association calls for a review of the list to ensure that all deserving individuals are given their due for their contributions to Nigeria’s democratic journey.



