Owo Church Attack: NMA mobilises members to treat injured

By Folasade Akpan

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has called on its members in Ondo State and environs to mobilise themselves to participate in the treatment of the people injured in Sunday’s Catholic church attack in Owo.

The NMA President, Dr Uche Ojinmah, made the call on Sunday in a statement following gunmen’s attack on worshippers at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, Owo.

He also called on Nigerians in the affected area of the state to go to the hospitals where the injured were being treated to donate blood to save lives.

Ojinmah said NMA received with shock and sadness the dastardly attack on innocent worshippers.

”The recurrent shedding of innocent blood in our dear country has been going on for far too long.

”It is the position of the NMA that explanations, condemnations and reassurances are no longer comforting.

”The NMA commiserates with the government and good people of Ondo State over the loss of lives and prays for the quick recovery of those injured”, he said.

Ojinmah called for quick intervention by various levels of government and security agencies to protect the lives and property of Nigerians in every part of the nation. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

