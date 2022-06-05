Owo Attack: Tinubu seeks immediate arrest of perpetrators

By Oluwatope Lawanson

Sen. Bola Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, has condemned the attack on worshipers at the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State.

Tinubu, in a statement on Sunday in Lagos, said the act was reprehensible and therefore called for immediate arrest of the perpetrators.

According to him, the only thing that can be said for sure is that the perpetrators are evil and that they should be subjected to the full measure of the law and justice.

“I urge the police and security agencies to do all that is within their powers to get to the bottom of this attack, apprehend the wicked perpetrators and bring them to justice.

“There is no place for such hatred and wanton taking of innocent lives in our nation.

“No one can discern the darkness in the mind of those that will kill people who are merely engaged in the harmless practice of their faith.

“This violent attack has shocked the conscience of the nation and shattered the peace of this ancient town,” he said.

Tinubu, who expressed sadness over the dastardly act, however, said that those who committed the act had made a terrible mistake.

He said: “They think they can break our collective spirit and our will to live in peace and with compassion to all regardless of faith.

“What they have done will not pull us apart. We must unite so that together, we extinguish this evil from our nation.

“This, we owe to ourselves and to those who lost their lives in this heinous attack.”

Tinubu urged the people to continue to do all that they could to beat the vile challenge so that Nigeria would become its better self.

He said the architects of violence would only seal their own fate but not the fate of the nation or the peace-loving people who inhabit it.

The All Progressives Congress presidential hopeful said that although it is political season, he, however, urged all to put aside partisan affiliation and politics for the moment.

He, therefore, asked Nigerians to stand and commiserate with Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) the families of the victims of the attack and the people of Owo and Ondo state.

“I too mourn and extend my condolences to the pastors and leaders of St. Francis Catholic Church.

“I urge the people of the state to remain calm and peaceful.

“May God watch over this republic and the people of Nigeria such that such evil is quickly and forever extinguished from the land,” he said. (NAN)

