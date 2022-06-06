Owo Attack: Tinubu donates N75m to victims, church

By Olusola Oke

Alaba-Olusola Oke

A National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Bola Tinubu, has donated N75 million to the victims of Sunday’s gunmen attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo.

Tinubu, a presidential aspirant on the platform of APC, made the donation on Monday in Owo, during his visit to commiserate with Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu and the people of the town.

Akeredolu, who announced the donation at the palace of Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye, thanked the APC leader for the gesture.

According to the governor, N50 million will go to victims of the attack and N25 million to the Catholic Diocese of Ondo.

Earlier, the former Lagos State governor said the security apparatus should be enhanced in tackling the current security challenges in the country.

Tinubu tasked the government at all levels to ensure the protection of lives and property.

He prayed God to console the families of the deceased and grant the community and the state government the fortitude to bear the loss.

Responding, the Olowo of Owo urged government to do the needful and ensure that those involved in the dastardly attack were arrested. ( NAN)

