Owo Attack: Police deploy anti bomb squad

By Muftau Ogunyemi

The Commissioner of Police in Ondo State, Mr Oyeyemi Oyediran, says he has deployed officers of the Explosive Ordinance Device Unit ( anti bomb squad) to the scene of explosion in Owo Local Government Area of the state.

This is contained in a statement by the command’s spokesperson, Funmilayo Odunlami on Sunday in Akure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there was an explosion on Sunday at the St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, Owo.

NAN also gathered that many people were killed and injured as a result of an explosion which occurred at the church premises.

The CP said efforts were being intensified to arrest those who perpetrated the evil.

“The command is aware of the attack at Owo, we will give you the full details of the incident later.

“We want to implore the people of the state to be calm as all security apparatus are currently active to ensure peace in the area,” Oyediran said. (NAN)

