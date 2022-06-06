Owo Attack: Ondo House of Assembly condemns terror attack on worshippers

By Oluwafemi Ojo

The Ondo State House of Assembly has strongly condemned Sunday’s terror attack and killing of scores of worshippers at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo.



The Chairman, House of Assembly Committee on Information, Olugbenga Omole, made this known in a statement issued in Akure.



Omole stated that the lawmakers “expressed bitterness at the unprovoked attack on innocent citizens who were carrying out their religious obligation to their creator”.



He quoted the Speaker, Bamidele Oleyelogun, to have described the attack as “a further proof of the porous security architecture in the country”.



According to the statement, Oleyelogun noted that the assembly did well by passing the Security Bill in the state with a view to protecting residents.



“He equally commended Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for championing the cause of securing the lives and property of residents of the state”.



The speaker was further quoted to have urged security agencies to go after the perpetrators of the heinous attack. “The lawmakers express their heart-felt condolences to the governor, the Catholic Church and entire Owo community over the unfortunate incident,” the statement added.



It also called on residents of the state to be more vigilant and report any strange movements and visitors to the law enforcement agencies to forestall similar attacks in future. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

