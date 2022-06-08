Owo attack: Nigerians in UK task security agents on killers

Nigerians in the Diaspora Organisation, United Kingdom South (NIDO UKS), has called on security agents to deploy measures that will check perpetrators and collaborators of evil enterprise in the country.

Amb. Susan Waya, Chairman of NIDO UKS, made the call in a statement on Wednesday in reaction to the killing of worshippers at St. Francis Catholic Parish in Owo, Ondo State on June 5.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 38 worshippers were killed inside the church when terrorists attacked the church.

Waya said that the security agents should be proactive with a view to arresting and bringing the perpetrators to justice.

“Our attention has been drawn to the senseless, unwarranted and unprovoked massacre by agents of darkness at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, last Sunday.

“On behalf of NIDO UKS, I express our disgust and condemnation and to state further that we are highly disturbed and piqued by the senseless killing of innocent people who came purposely to worship God but met their untimely death in such a tragic circumstance.

“While condoling with the Catholic Parish, people of Owo and families that lost their beloved ones in the dastardly act, we pray fervently for the fast recovery of those receiving medical treatment in the hospitals,” Waya said.

She enjoined Nigerians and other citizens in the country to be security conscious as they collaborate with the government and security forces to find a lasting solution to the security challenges bedeviling the nation. (NAN)

