Owo Attack: NEMA distributes relief items to 120 affected households

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has distributed relief items to 120 households affected by the June 5 church attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo in Ondo State.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Manzo Ezekiel, Head, Press Unit, NEMA, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The items delivered include 120 bags of 10kg rice, 120 bags of 10kg beans, 120 bags of 10kg maize, 10 bags of 50kg salt, 50 cartons of detergent and 50 cartons of bath soap.

Others are 300 pieces of bath towel, 400 pieces of wax prints, 300 pieces of guinea brocade and 25 kegs of vegetable oil, among others.

Mr Mustapha Ahmed, the Director-General of the agency, while presenting the items to the victims, said the gesture was aimed at providing succour to the affected persons.

Ahmed, represented by the Director, Search and Rescue, Mr Edward Adedokun, said the Federal Government and the agency were concerned about the victims.

He said that the agency had also supplied medical consumables to four hospitals in Owo town for the treatment of the wounded victims.

He listed the four hospitals as Federal Medical Center (FMC) Owo, St. Louis Hospital, Owo, Joladeth Hospital, Owo and the Ondo State General Hospital in Owo.

The director-general, who paid separate condolence visits to the state governor and the paramount ruler of Owo, commiserated with the government, people of the state and the Owo Kingdom in particular.

Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, appreciated NEMA for the timely delivery of the medical consumables and for providing the additional support of relief items.

Responding, Rev. Fr. Abayomi Adeniyi, of St. Francis Catholic Church, who received the items on behalf of the affected families, assured of equitable and judicious distribution. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

