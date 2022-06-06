Owo Attack: IGP orders deployment of specialised operatives

By Monday Ijeh

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Usman Baba, has ordered the deployment of specialised operatives to unravel the perpetrators of Sunday’s attack on St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State.



The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.



He said the specialised operatives would be drawn from the Police Explosive Ordnance Devices-Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear Explosives (EOD-CBRNE) and other tactical units from the Force Headquarters.



Adejobi said the deployment is to ensure a comprehensive investigation and immediate interception of the perpetrators of the attack.



He said the IGP had condemned the attack that led to the brutal murder of innocent Nigerians in their place of worship.



The police spokesman said preliminary investigations had revealed that the gunmen invaded the church with arms and materials suspected to be explosives.



According to him, police investigators who were part of the first responders deployed to the scene have recovered pellets of expended AK-47 ammunition.



He said operatives from the EOD-CBRNE unit had confirmed the use of explosives as fragments of the IEDs used were found.

Adejobi said three unexploded IEDs were recovered after thorough sweeping of the scene of the incident.



The police spokesman said further investigations has revealed that some of the gunmen disguised as members of the congregation.



He said others who positioned themselves around the church premises from different directions, fired into the church during the attack.



According to him, the assailants fled the scene using a Nissan Sunny car, with Reg No. AKR 895 AG, which was snatched from the owner and escaped through Owo/Ute road.



He said the vehicle has been recovered, adding that the owner of the vehicle is currently assisting the Police in their investigations.



Adejobi said the IGP had condoled with the Ondo State Government, family members, relatives and friends of the victims who lost their lives in the attack.



He pledged that the heartless killers of the harmless victims, particularly innocent children, would be made to face the full wrath of the law. (NAN)

