Owo Attack: EPA berates Defence Chief over reportage, commends Akeredolu

…Urges him to set the record straight

By Chimezie Godfrey

Ebira People’s Association (EPA), has blamed the Chief of Defence Staff, Major Lucky Irabor for failing to exercise caution in his reportage of the recent Owo terror attack that generated a lot of confusion in the public space.

President-General, Ebira People’s Association (EPA), Dr. Godwin Oyibo in a statement on Friday, stressed that the Gen. Irabor and other security operatives should have been more circumspect in what was released to the public as they risked the occurrence of trust deficit.

The statement reads in part:”My dear fellow compatriots of Ebira nation, no doubt, the last two days or so have been very trying for all well-meaning Anebira and, by extension, friends of Ebira across the nation who are well-informed of what the true Ebira man represents and stands for, and therefore have chosen to stand by us firmly. Ultimately, it was indeed a moment that attempted to put to test our age-long values of honesty, industry and abhorrence for evils in their forms, not minding the few black sheep that are inherent in every community. This explains the barrage of reactions, responses and general comments of the generality of Ebira people to this heart shattering news that have been largely judicious. It essentially reinforces, before the world, the aversion of the Ebira man for evil and anything untoward for his fellow human.

“It goes without saying that had the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) exercised minimal diligence in his reportage of the feat by the concerned operatives, the resultant confusion

saturating the public space and the embarrassments greeting his exalted office would have been prevented. It is my hope and expectation that, going forward, the CDS himself would, without further delay, do the needful by setting the record straight. In the same vein, our security operatives should be more circumspect in what is released to the public as they risk the occurrence of trust deficit. There exists a compounding danger when well-intended efforts become questionable and counter-productive due to poor handlings.

“At this juncture, I must commend His Excellency, Rotimi Akeredolu, the executive Governor of Ondo State for the civility, understanding and brotherliness exhibited in his texts. Obviously, the governor displayed sufficient recourse to the enviable virtues of the Ebiras, with regard to our shared culture, historical togetherness and the immense contributions of the Ebiras to the socio-economic development of his state. EPA leadership therefore resists the temptation to view the governor’s caution to Ebiras resident in his state as crime profiling along the line of ethnicity. The governor knows quite well that no tribe is completely devoid of few bad eggs.

“The dust generated by the issue in question may settle down soon, but the embedded instructions are very compelling. We must reassess the choices we make today as a people, and interrogate our family lives, parenting, socio-political and religious orientations and economic struggles amongst other things. This becomes necessary if Ebira must have her celebrated virtues intact to bequeath to succeeding generations.”

Dr Oyibo noted that the Nigerian nation grapples with overwhelming security issues across its length and breadth, adding that the country is in dire need of restoration and therefore urged that all Nigerians must be united against this existential threat of insecurity.

“It is worthy of mention that His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello, the Executive Governor of Kogi State, our very own, has distinguished himself as a shining star in the forefront of the onslaught against insecurity in the country. Ebiras must refrain from any act that could cause disequilibrium in this exploit by the number one citizen of our home state.

“Of significant note are the critical roles of His Royal Majesty, Alh. (Dr.) Ado Ibrahim, the Ohinoyi Ebira, who has tirelessly engaged in necessary mediation toward dousing tension caused by this recent development.

“To this end, therefore, I passionately beseech all to exercise restraints and avoid all forms of speculations so as not to overheat the already tense situation. Be assured that leaders of Ebira nation are on top of the situation,” he stated.

