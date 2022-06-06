Owo Attack: Catholic Laity Council commiserates with Ondo State Diocese, victims’ families

By Peter Amine

The Catholic Laity Council of Nigeria has commiserated with the Diocese of Ondo and the families of victims of Sunday’s attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, in Ondo State.

The president of the council, Mr Henry Yunkwap, expressed the organisation’s condolences while addressing newsmen on Monday in Jos.

“I want to categorically state here again that as believers in Christ Jesus, we are called to be peace loving people and to preach it with both words and actions.

“On behalf of the entire Catholic Laity in Nigeria, we sympathise with the bishop, priests and the Laity of Ondo Diocese over this act.

“Our hearts are with you. We pray for the departed souls and quick recovery to the injured,” he said.

The organisation’s president stressed that “every life is sacred and nobody has the right to take it in whatever way, under any guise.

“Their killers should be arrested and dealt with according to the laws of the land”.(NAN)

