Owo attack, attempt to instigate religious hatred- Northern governors

By Martha Agas

The Northern Governors Forum has described the Sunday attack on worshippers at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State as an attempt to instigate religious hatred.

The Chairman of the forum and Governor of Plateau, Mr Simon Lalong said the attack was to inflame passion among Nigerians, in a statement by his spokesperson, Dr Makut Macham on Monday in Jos.

“The Northern governors commiserate with survivors, families of victims, the Catholic Church and Christian body in Nigeria.

“We condemn the evil act and urge security agencies to apprehend perpetrators of the sacrilege, their sponsors and collaborators.”

Lalong said the action would not only ensure the administration of justice , but also serve as a stern warning and deterrent to criminals, who remained determined to cause chaos in the country.

He also declared the solidarity of the governors with their colleague, Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu and the government of Ondo state, assuring them of their prayers and support at this very sober moment.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

