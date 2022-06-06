Owo Attack: Akeredolu directs flags to fly at half-mast for 7 days 

By Oluwafemi Ojo

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has directed that flags should be flown at half-mast in all public buildings, facilities and official residences for seven days in honour of the victims of the Owo terror attack on Sunday.



This is contained in a statement issued by the Akeredolu’s Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde on Monday in Akure.



”In honour of the victims of this unfortunate attack, I hereby direct that all flags be flown at half-mast for seven days, starting from Monday to June 12.



” It is a collective loss to the people of our dear state.

”The attack on innocent worshipers at the St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street,Owo is a deliberate and calculated assault on the people of the state.



”Those who unleashed this unprovoked terror attack on our people have tested our collective resolves.



”We will not be deterred in responding appropriately to this dastardly act,” he said.(NAN)

