Owerri Senate: Imo professionals endorse Onyeagocha

By Uchenna Eletuo

The Imo League of Professionals on Thursday endorsed the senatorial candidancy of Hon. Uche Onyeagocha for Owerri in the Feb. 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The professionals, Imo indigines resident in Lagos, said the measure is to ensure that the right persons are elected to represent the state in the red chambers.

The league, an assemblage of enlightened persons in different human endeavours with focus on Imo development, made the endorsement at their first quarterly session in Lagos to review its 2022 works and projection for 2023.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos reports that, Onyeagocha, a People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) standard bearer for the zone in the forthcoming election, is known for his social crusade stance in the polity.

Speaking at the event, the spokesman of the body, Chief Chris Madu, said that Owerri zone, Imo people and Igbo people have got a leader in Onyeagocha.

Madu described the senate hopeful as a pragmatic person, whose antecedent of good performance for the common good transcends sectional level to national level, saying that with him in the red chambers most of the wrongs that has been the bane of the nation’s underdevelopment would be addressed.

“We have been weighing the options and the pedigree of the candidates and come out with the resolution that Onyeagocha dwarfed others in who should be our representative at senate.

“We want development in our place and such can be achieved through quality representation in the National Assembly and the character of Onyeagocha fitted well in our projection.

“As a body that has been in the vanguard for good governance in Imo with many capital remittances to support people oriented projections in the state, some of us that registered in the state will travel to vote for those that we know will perform,” he said.

Madu frowned at what he called underdevelopment of the state with its attendant insecurity and youth unempolyment, and called on Owerri people and residents to vote for Onyeagocha for better society.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Orlu Elders Council in Imo, Prof Francis Dike (SAN), has earlier endorsed Onyeagocha’s Senatorial candidacy.

Dike, who described Onyeagocha’s candidacy as the best thing that could happen to Ndi Igbo said that “Onyeagocha is the best among all the Senatorial Candidates.

The renowned legal luminary and former Attorney General of Imo State, expressed firm confidence on Onyeagocha’s candidacy, and charged the electorate to ensure they come out and vote according to their conscience, especially by voting those that would protect the people’s interest. (NAN)