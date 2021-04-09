Owerri jailbreak: Police nab 1 escapee in Akwa Ibom

April 9, 2021 Favour Lashem Defence, News, Project, Security 0



 The in Akwa Ibom has arrested one David Ubong, inmates set free when suspected hoodlums attacked a in Owerri.

A statement the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Odiko Macdon, in Uyo Friday, said that Ubong confessed to have escaped from the Owerri April 5.

Macdon said that the suspect would be returned to Imo, to face his jail term.

April 6, 2021, personnel of Ikot Udota Police Division, Eket, relying credible intelligence, apprehended one David Victor Ubong ‘m’ of Ibaka, Mbo Local Government Area (LGA).

“Suspect confessed to be inmates who escaped from the Nigerian Correctional Service in the recent jailbreak at Owerri, Imo  on April 5, 2021.

“Until his conviction, the suspect was a resident of Obinze in Owerri, Imo. Suspect will be sent back to face his jail term,’’ Macdon said.

On the security in Essien Udim LGA of Akwa Ibom, Macdon quoted the Commissioner of Police, Mr Andrew Amiengheme, as saying that successes had been recorded and that a mop up operation was ongoing in the area.

Amiengheme urged residents of Essien Udim and its environs to remain calm but be security conscious.

He assured that would continue to do best in restoring peace, law and order in the area and state at large.

(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , ,