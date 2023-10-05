Overview of Egbetokun’s First 100 Days In Office,By Adewole Kehinde

On Monday, 19th June 2023, President Bola Tinubu appointed Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, as the Acting Inspector-General of Police.

Egbetokun replaces Usman Baba, who was appointed Inspector General of Police by former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2021.

It has been over a hundred days since he was appointed, and the first and most important thing he has prioritised is revamping policing methodologies.

Egbetokun understands the importance of a paradigm shift in policing tactics. He supports intelligence-led policing, emphasising proactive rather than reactive methods to avoid crime.

Through meticulously planned and well-coordinated operations driven by actionable intelligence, the Nigeria Police Force has effectively interrupted multiple infamous criminal syndicates involved in organised crimes, leading to the arrest of over 300 armed robbery suspects, about 200 kidnapping suspects, over 200 homicide suspects, about 65 suspects for possession of prohibited firearms, over 170 suspects involved in cases of rape, defilement, and other sexual offences, about 300 suspected cultists, and 2000 suspects for various crimes.

Also, about 200 firearms of different calibres, 700 assorted rounds of ammunition, and 90 stolen vehicles were recovered nationwide, while 75 kidnapped victims were rescued unharmed and subsequently reunited with their families and loved ones.

The commendation system fosters a culture of appreciation, teamwork, and professional growth. In lieu of this, the Acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the resuscitation of the awards and commendation system for the Nigeria Police Force.

The awards will be implemented under the guidance of Egbetokun’s administration to enhance the motivation and encouragement of police officers.

During the 2023 Nigeria Police Awards Night, outstanding police personnel in all sectors and certain individuals who have contributed to a successful policing system in Nigeria will be honoured and celebrated.

This renewed commendation system represents a significant advancement from the past, as it now covers all officers involved in every major case, moving away from solely focusing on arresting officers or commanders.

The new system is in line with the provisions of Section 92 of the Police Act 2020 and Order 68 of the Force Orders and Instructions and will be a milestone in recognising the collective efforts of all officers in upholding law and order in the nation.

Traditionally, the Nigeria Police Force has a history of conferring commendations and rewards to specific officers who have displayed exemplary performances in critical operations.

By acknowledging the contributions of all officers involved in major cases, we aim to create a more cohesive and motivated police force committed to upholding the principles and tenets of the Police Act 2020, the Force Orders and Instructions, and serving the Nigerian people with excellence and renewed vigour.

On assumption of duty in June, IGP Egbetokun placed emphasis on the establishment of the Special Intervention Squad. I was so excited when the IGP said that a team of 25 trainers and instructors from various police colleges and training schools had been carefully selected to embark on specialised training abroad.

According to him, the mission is to give them relevant training in the Special Intervention Squad programme, an initiative aimed at equipping our personnel with advanced skills and techniques for handling complex security challenges across the country.

Another sterling achievement of IGP Egbetokun is the Safe Schools Initiative. The Nigeria Police has commenced the deployment of technology in the operational activities of the School Protection Squad, as the Force has engaged technical partners who are already collaborating with the Police in this regard.

Nigerians may wish to know that the focal officers as well as strategic managers have already undergone training in preparation for the implementation of this technology-driven approach. The Standard Operating Procedure manual for the Schools Protection Squad (SPS) was launched on August 9, 2023, at the Abuja Continental Hotel, Abuja.

The Standard Operating Procedure manual serves as a comprehensive guide outlining the operational framework for the School Protection Squad. It delineates the unit’s organisational structure, mobilisation procedures, and code of conduct for its officers.

Additionally, it establishes protocols for collaborative efforts with other security agencies, ensuring a coordinated response to threats against educational institutions with operative strategies including intelligence gathering, community policing partnerships, fostering police-public cooperation, collaborating with other agencies, securing internally displaced persons (IDPs), deploying logistical assets, offering humanitarian services, and providing training to school managers, teachers, and local communities to effectively respond to emergencies.

Another great news is that the Central Motor Registry (CMR), which was recently automated and rolled out, has revolutionised the police response to the challenge of stolen vehicles in the country.

The platform affords Nigerians the opportunity to register their vehicles online, which improves the chance of recovering such vehicles if they get stolen.

The CMR platform has witnessed a total registration of thousand, two hundred and forty-four (1,244) vehicles, out of which two hundred and thirty-four (234) were found to have been reported stolen on the platform. The swift response of the CMR desk officers in conjunction with field operatives has led to the recovery of 46 stolen vehicles so far.

This number is included in the total number of eighty-nine (89) stolen vehicles recovered in the last five weeks. Efforts are still ongoing to recover more, with the hope of recovering all. We hereby encourage members of the public to access the platform at cmris.npf.gov.ng and register their vehicles for optimum security and safety.

We all know that Nigerians, especially youths, have taken over cyberspace, positively and otherwise. In response to the escalating cyber threats targeting the banking and financial sectors, as well as the unfortunate incidents of several unsuspecting members of the public falling prey to high-yield investment fraud (HYIF), the Nigeria Police Force-National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC) convened a pivotal symposium that brought together compliance and fraud desk officers from various banks across Nigeria with the primary objective of fostering active collaboration and engagement in our ongoing fight against cybercrime.

Building on the initiative, a well-coordinated, intelligence-led operation was initiated, resulting in the apprehension of ten notorious cybercriminals. This operation, conducted from August 16th to 20th, 2023, was in direct response to the emergence of a novel cyber threat characterised by the creation of cloned banking websites facilitating high-yield investment scams and money laundering.

IGP Egbetokun’s administration has approved a revised gender policy for the Nigeria Police Force, which was recently launched to cater to the gender sensitivity of our present climate as a follow-up to efforts aimed at promoting gender inclusivity and enhancing professional development within the Nigeria Police Force.

Since Egbetokun’s resumption of office, his management team has overseen a mentoring programme for young female officers. This initiative aligns with its commitment to implementing the National Action Plan on Women, Peace, and Security in line with United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325. The programme, which began with an interactive session led by the Force Gender Advisor and other senior female officers, aims to equip young female officers with the skills and confidence needed for successful careers.

They have continued to receive mentorship and guidance from experienced female officers, fostering personal and professional growth that will, in turn, promote attitudinal and behavioural change in our officers. Not only the female officers but also the male officers will benefit from this initiative.

Under Egbetokun, the Nigeria Police Force has shown adequate dedication to fostering gender diversity and inclusivity at all levels as it adapts to modern challenges, contributing to a more effective and resilient policing system in Nigeria.

Within 100 days in office, the IGP has made discipline his priority in entrenching professionalism, and he has spared efforts in instilling and upholding discipline among the officers.

The IGP Monitoring Unit and X-Squad operatives, along with supervisory senior officers, are now being deployed to check the checkpoints on highways to ensure strategically placed and corruption-free checkpoints that prioritise public safety and minimise inconveniences.

The IGP acknowledged concerns about checkpoints; he believes that they are vital for visibility policing, so he urged members of the public to be patient with police operatives deployed to the checkpoints. He also said that their presence at the checkpoints was for the safety of Nigerians.

Accountability and transparency have been the number-one priorities of IGP Egbetokun. To bolster accountability and transparency within the force, he has taken steps such as reinforcing the IGP Monitoring Unit and the Complaint Response Unit based at the force headquarters, and efforts are ongoing to establish CRU offices in all states.

Now, members of the public who experience any ugly encounter with policemen are urged to report such ugly experiences promptly through the phone numbers that have been publicised nationwide. If the experience is also pleasant, they may as well share it with the Nigerian police.

He has earlier given a directive to all state commissioners of police to establish CRU offices in their respective state command headquarters as part of its commitment to combating corruption and improving professionalism in the Nigeria Police Force.

When it comes to welfare, give it to IGP Egbetokun. He is a man who understands the importance of welfare to bolster the efficiency of police officers very well.

He has commenced the review of the policy and contract agreements on renovating, remodelling, and reconstructing existing police barracks and office accommodation infrastructures around the country, with the appointment of Mr. Hakeem Oguniran as the Executive Consultant to drive a special housing agenda for the police.

Within 100 days in office, the IGP has given full approval for the commencement of an extensive nationwide reorientation programme for all police personnel and men to be anchored by the Department of Training and Development. This will further catalyse a transformative journey, emphasising essential facets such as cultivating emotional intelligence, ethics, and professional conduct, refining effective communication skills, and instilling positive values across the ranks of the esteemed Force.

Also, the Inspector-General of Police, Ag. IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun joins the global community in marking the 17th World Rabies Day, where he announces a special initiative aimed at mitigating the threat of rabies in our society. The Nigeria Police Force commenced free anti-rabies vaccinations for all dogs in their police veterinary clinics across the country.

We all know that World Rabies Day serves as a reminder of the importance of collaborative efforts in eradicating this deadly disease, which affects both humans and animals.

On September 26, 2023, the Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, made one of the biggest presentations of cheques worth N1.3 billion to 420 next-of-kin of deceased police officers who passed away during the insured periods of 2021/2022 and 2022/2023.

This is to support the 14th July 2023 presentation of cheques worth N535.6 million to 68 families of officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Nigerians know that the police have one of the worst barracks in the country, but as part of his ideology, Kayode Egbetokun has reviewed the previous policies and agreements aimed at renovating, remodelling, and reconstructing existing police barracks and office accommodation infrastructure across the nation.

I am convinced that enhancing police officers’ living conditions and infrastructure will not only improve their well-being but also boost their morale and overall performance.

Within his 100 days in office, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, played host to the Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, Ambassador Michael Freeman, and his entourage in his Abuja office on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

The IGP seized the opportunity to brief the Ambassador about the new Nigeria Police Special Intervention Squad (SIS), which is the pet project of the IGP to tackle crimes and criminality, including violent crimes across the country.

He admonished the ambassador to initiate a collaborative agenda in the areas of training and retraining, cross-fertilising ideas, intelligence gathering, and improved human capacity building.

Also, the IGP has commenced mopping up illegal proliferation of firearms and light weapons. The stern warning by IGP Egbetokun to all individuals involved in the wrongful possession of arms and light weapons, reiterating that the illegal proliferation of firearms and light weapons poses a significant threat to the peace and stability of our nation, is a welcome development.

There is no doubt that IGP Kayode Egbetokun is resolutely determined to combat the illegal fabrication, sale, possession, and use of arms, emphasising that possessing firearms without the appropriate licences and permits is not only a violation of the law but also a grave danger to society.

The IGP has assured that the Nigeria Police Force will spare no effort in pursuing and prosecuting those engaged in these illegal activities to the full extent of the law.

On September 20, 2023, the IGP embarked on a tour of Shanghai, China, for the 2023 Global Public Security Cooperation Forum, Lianyungang (GPSCFL).

One of the purposes of the trip is to engage global stakeholders for improved security management in Nigeria as well as engage in meaningful discussions on global security concerns and development strategies.

The forum’s attendees, including IGP Kayode Egebtokun, resoundingly advocated for dialogue and cooperation to address the pressing security challenges of today’s world. Many commended the Global Security Initiative (GSI) for prioritising dialogue over confrontation, collaboration over alliances, and mutual benefits over zero-sum dynamics.

The conference promoted thorough discussions on the global security landscape, international law enforcement collaboration, and global security governance. It featured three parallel sessions: the Security & Development Forum, the Panel on the International Security Situation, and the Police Academy Chiefs Forum.

I want to thank IGP Kayode Egbetokun once more for his great performance in his first 100 days in office.

To further support the IGP, I will urge the President and the Nigeria Police Council to approve the appointment of Kayode Egbetokun as the substantive Inspector General of Police, as well as the President’s signing into law of the Police Pension Board bill, as this will ensure the success of his security strategies.

