Oversight visits to MDAs not meant to witch-hunt anybody – Speaker

Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, says the ongoing oversight visits to Ministries, Departments, Agencies (MDAs) is not meant to witch-hunt anybody.

Abdullahi , who made this known during plenary in Lafia, said the visits which starts on Thursday, was meant to assess the 2021 budget performance.

The speaker urged lawmakers to give the exercise all the seriousness it deserves in order to justify their constitutional obligations.

”This exercise ts not meant to witch-hunt anybody, but purely for lawmakers to carry out their constitutional responsibilities to strengthen the activities of the government, enhance prudent and accountable management of resources.

“We have the constitutional mandates on oversight in order to ensure good governance in the state.

“The exercise should be carried out with all sense of seriousness regardless of any interpretation that anybody will give it,” he said.

He called on the management of MDAs to give their maximum support to the various standing committees for the success of the exercise and benefit of the state.( NAN)

