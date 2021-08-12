Oversight visits to MDAs not meant to witch-hunt anybody – Speaker

August 12, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



MDAS means - Multiplication, Division, Addition, Subtraction

Speaker, State Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, says the ongoing oversight visits to Ministries, Departments, Agencies (MDAs)  is not meant to witch-hunt anybody.

Abdullahi , who made this known during plenary in Lafia, said the visits which starts on Thursday,  was meant to assess the  2021 budget performance.

The speaker urged lawmakers to give the exercise all the seriousness it deserves in to justify their constitutional obligations.

”This exercise ts not meant to witch-hunt anybody, but purely for lawmakers to carry out their constitutional responsibilities to strengthen the activities of the government, enhance prudent and accountable of .

the constitutional mandates on oversight in to ensure good governance in the state.

“The exercise should be carried out with all sense of seriousness regardless of any interpretation that anybody will give it,” he said.

He on the of MDAs to give their maximum support to the various standing committees for the success of the exercise and benefit of the state.( NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,