Oversight: Ndume leads Senate Committee on Army to 2 Division

Sen. Ali Ndume, Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, on Friday led five members of the committee on an oversight function to the 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, Odogbo, Ibadan.

Ndume told newsmen after inspection of some projects within the barrack that the team was at the division to see what the army formations had been doing with the funds allocated to them.

“The Committee want to know what the money allocated to them in the 2021 and the one proposed before the National Assembly for consideration was used for.

“We want to always do what we know; that is to say we cannot allocate without seeing or feeling the activities that is in the Appropriation Act for consideration,” he said.

On the committee’s assessment of some of the projects inspected, Ndume said the ongoing Skill Acquisition Centre project was a very good innovation, “whereby wives of soldiers will be trained on various skills”.

According to him, unfortunately, we lost some of the soldiers in the war front, leaving behind widows and children.

“The allowances, which the widows are receiving is not sustainable, but when they acquired skills, they will be able to take care of themselves and children.

“Even, the acquisition centre will provide the skills necessary to substitute the income that those that are alive are receiving,” he said.

The committee, alongside the General Officer Commanding, Maj.-Gen. Gold Chibuisi and top officers of the division inspected other projects.

The projects inspected included sports facilities, roads and perimeter fencing of the barrack, among others.(NAN)

