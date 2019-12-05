Oversight function: House of Reps Committee on Aviation visits FAAN

The House of Representatives Committee on Aviation on Thursday, visited the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN.

The committee, led by its Chairman, Nnolim Nnaji, met with the Management of the Authority and proceeded to inspect ongoing projects and infrastructure at Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

According to a statement by the Gener Manager, Corporate Affairs, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, said the Managing Director of the Authority, Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, highlighted some of the achievements between 2013 till date.

They include the certification of Murtala Muhammed Airport and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Lagos and Abuja, respectively; construction of series of brand new terminals with ultra-modern facilities in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano and Enugu; remodelling of FAAN training school and subsequent certification as a training institute; repair of Runway and Apron at MMIA; rehabilitation of runway at Abuja Airport, among several others.

He also enumerated some of the challenges confronting the Authority in her quest towards ensuring that FAAN delivers on her vision of being one of the best airport groups in the world.

Yadudu also solicited support of the committee towards finding lasting solutions to these challenges.

In his response, the Chairman of the Committee, Nnaji expressed satisfaction at the plans and programs of the Authority towards ensuring safe, secure and comfortable airport infrastructure in Nigeria.

He promised that the committee will continue to collaborate with and offer the needed support to the Authority to achieve her goals.