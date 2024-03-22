Overloading: FRSC to launch 24-hr special patrol along Kaduna-Abuja expressway

The Kaduna Sector Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it will embark on 24-hour special patrol along Kaduna-Abuja expressway with effect from Saturday to tackle overloading, especially by articulated vehicles.

The Sector Commander, Mr Kabir Nadabo, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Kaduna that the patrol was to reduce crashes and fatalities along the highway.

Nadabo said the special patrol will be conducted jointly with personnel of the Police, Civil Defence, transport unions and Kaduna State Traffic and Law Enforcement Authority (KASTLEA).

He said that any vehicle apprehended would be made to offload the overloaded passengers, animals and goods, before being allowed to proceed.

Nadabo said they would deploy all necessary means to reduce the rate of road accidents to save lives and properties of Nigerians.

“Let me state categorically that the command in collaboration with other security agencies will ensure the objectives of the operation is achieved.

“The flag off of the operations will be conducted by the Corps Marshal, Mr Dauda Biu along with other service commanders in the state to signify the importance of the exercise,” he added.

The corps commander said that the aim was to achieve greater collaboration with stakeholders, ensure effective patrol and prompt rescue operations as well as timely response to obstruction clearance.

He said that recent trends have necessitated a more robust strategy to arrest the menace of motorists who engage in overloading of passengers, goods, and animals that mostly travel at night.

“The result of crashes of these serial road offenders have resulted in several fatalities and unwanted loss of properties,” the sector commander said.

“According to available data on road crashes, from October 2023 to March 21, 2024, the Command in Kaduna has recorded 12 crashes involving over 500 people, 114 deaths with 210 sustaining various degrees of injury,” Nadabo added.

The commander stated that the travellers were mostly from the North West and North East states of Sokoto, Katsina, Zamfara, Kano, Jigawa, Kebbi, Bauchi, Yobe, Borno and Gombe, among others.

“The motorists connect through Kaduna State to proceed to their destinations, mostly the South East, South West, and South South regions of the country.

”These motorists mostly travel at night with the crashes occurring mostly in Kaduna state on the Kaduna-Abuja expressway.

”We appeal to motorists, particularly articulated vehicle drivers, to desist from the acts of overloading their vehicles with animals and humans. It is outrageously dangerous.

“To the young men travelling to the southern part of the country for business or trade opportunities, I want to inform you that patronising such easy vehicles for travelling puts your lives at risk.” (NAN)

By Mohammed Tijjani