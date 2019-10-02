Overactive bladder, cause of enlarged prostate in men, says Urologist

Dr Augustine Agbasi, an Abuja based Urologist said that Overactive Bladder (OAB) causes enlarged prostate in most men.

Agbasi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday in Abuja, that there were other numerous factors that could also lead to the symptoms.

“Overactive bladder (OAB) is a relatively common condition. Typical symptoms include frequent urination, frequent night time urination, persistent urge to urinate, and urine leakage or incontinence.”

The urologist said that other factors that could lead to OAB were infection in the bladder, bladder stones or bladder cancer.

“Neurological conditions, such as stroke or Parkinson’s disease, could also lead to OAB because of nerve damage that result in sending incorrect signals to the bladder.”

He said that it was also possible for temporary factors to cause symptoms of OAB.

“If a man drinks a lot of fluids, especially those that are caffeinated or contain alcohol, if a man take medications that increase urine output, or if they are constipated, they might experience an increased need to urinate,” he said.

Agbasi said that about 30 per cent of men experience symptoms. It was possible that even more men have the condition, but never seek help.

“If you suspect you have OAB, talk to your doctor. There are a variety of treatment options that may help.

“OAB can cause an urgent need to urinate. A man might need to urinate up to eight times a day. He might also experience nocturia, or the need to urinate at least twice overnight.

“Another common symptom of overactive bladder is urge incontinence. This happens when the urge to urinate is so strong that a man can’t control it, causing urine to leak before he makes it to the bathroom.

“It may occur when he laughs, sneezes, coughs, or exercises,” he explained.

The urologist said that many overactive bladders were caused by an enlarged prostate gland.

“The prostate may get larger as a man ages. It can block his flow of urine, causing symptoms of overactive bladder,” he explained.

According to him, up to 50 per cent of men experience symptoms of an enlarged prostate by the time they turn 60. A whopping 90 per cent of men experience symptoms by age 85.

He however, recommended a change in lifestyle for people who were diagnosed with OAB.

“If a man is diagnosed with OAB, he should keep a record of his bathroom habits, stick to a regular bathroom schedule, use absorbent pads to manage leaks, adjust his diet and maintain a healthy weight to help relax the surrounding muscles to improve their urine flow,” he advised. (NAN)