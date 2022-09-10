Over 800 Nigerian kids trained on STEM – NITDA

By Chimezie Godfrey

The National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, through the SB4Kids, National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR), says it

has trained over 800 Nigerian kids across Nigeria on STEM, Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics

The NITDA Stem Bootcamp for kids (SB4Kids) is bootcamp designed to inspire young Nigerians in science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, through the well-known Stem program.

The Director General, National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, NCAIR, Yau Isa Garba disclosed this at the closing ceremony of the NITDA Stem Bootcamp for Kids (SB4Kids), in Abuja on Saturday.

Garba revealed that through the SB4Kids, NCAIR engaged youngsters between the age of 8-16 years in an immersive and well- articulated bootcamp meant to coach and inspire them to imbibe a passion in science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics in order to create an early interest in digital technologies which will hopefully shape their future careers in these fields.

“You may recall last year , about a year exactly,

we held SB4kids and the DG made a promise to expand the program, and he has fulfilled that promise because now we are only hosting SB4kids here in Abuja, this time we have it in Lagos and Kano and as we sit here celebrating, and they love the program, thesame thing is happening in Lagos and Kano.

“This year we have trained over 800 kids on STEM, Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematic. And if you recall last year, as we told you the essence of the program is to inspire you, so that you become the next founders, the next technology experts that will help you and our nation and I recall the DG inspire you to become the Bill Gates of tomorrow.

“And you are all witnesses though we selected few of you that will present something, all of you have done extremely well through the program, and we thank you for participating.”

The DG NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa in his remark noted that in the world there is less than 3% literacy rate, according to him this implies that out of 100 people, less than 3 can read and write what is coding, the language technology understand which it uses to communicate.

He pointed out that there are over 14 billion devices or computers, adding that computer is central to human life.

He therefore said that the SB4Kids is designed to expose Nigerian kids to technology and empower them to be part of the extra ordinary people in the world.

“You know we grew up in a world without computers was I don’t think some of you will never believe or survive without mobile phones or internet because today we use our mobile phone to do almost absolutely. We use it to read for you. We use it to chat with our friends, our families. We use it to shop online, we use it for so many things. I don’t think there is anyone in this room who will never use a mobile phone or computer.

“So imagine the power you can have if we learn how to write code in the world, only 1% of the one percenters at least today control what we see what we read what we believe. So imagine being one of them. What kind of power are you going to have? You will be among the extra ordinary people in the world. Who wants to be one of them. You want to be one of them. All of you want to be one of them. So most of them started when they were children like you. So it is a golden opportunity for you to start as well. If we think of Bill Gates, Elon Musk most of them the extra ordinary people started coding while they were in their teenage years.

“So that’s why we designed this program for you so that you will be exposed with technology at the early age and start developing interest in it so that tomorrow we can have more extraordinary peoples in Nigeria,” he said.

The DG NITDA also pointed out that the fastest growing and highest paid jobs are in ICT, as he encouraged Nigerian kids to strive to be part of the highest earning people in world.

“And today, seven out of 10 fastest growing and highest paid jobs are in it. So if you want to be among the highest earning people, you need to learn how to code, things of any job. Whether it is a teaching professional work like being a lawyer, a doctor, an engineer, an architect, you all need a computer to do your work well,” the DG said.

