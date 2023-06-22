Over 70,000 worshippers attend Pastor Jerry Eze’s NSPPD UK prayer conference

By Haruna Salami

Thousands of worshippers converged on the London Excel Arena, United Kingdom, to attend the Streams of Joy International Church, New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations Conference last weekend.

The historic event which was hosted by the General Overseer of the Church, Pastor Jerry Eze took place on June 17th and 18th.

Pastor Jerry packed out the Excel Arena with over 70,000 persons in attendance for the two days. Foreign media reports have it that the arena is one of the largest event spaces in the UK with a capacity of 68,750 visitors.

As seen on videos, the arena was filled to the brim with worshipers. Pastor Eze has continued to break boundaries with the gospel of Christ, as this event is being regarded as one the largest gathering of people in recent times for the gospel in the UK.

At the prayer conference, numerous testimonies were shared and several gospel artists also led the worship session.

“A woman had testified of being healed of 20-year arthritis, while another who had been in a wheelchair for the past three years testified of being able to walk unaided. Another participant testified of being healed of a 13-year mobility impairment and was seen walking without her crutches. A man testified of a dumb tongue loosened, another testified to being healed of multiple sclerosis, while another woman testified of being healed of 40-years hearing impairment”.

NSPPD prayers has continued to grow in popularity and in the number of ardent followers online and offline. Recall that, in July 2022, NSPPD prayers emerged as the number one online prayer platform and number one ‘Daily Most Super Chatted Gospel Channel’ in the world with a record 313,768,909 or 889,627 chats per day, according to data compiled by Playboard.

Reacting to the impact of the UK conference on the Church’s official Instagram handle, Pastor Eze wrote, “NSPPD UNITED KINGDOM PRAYER Conference! was nothing but a testament of God’s Glory, fire and Power…. “WHAT OUR GOD CANNOT DO DOES NOT EXIST”!

The historic event has been the talk of the town for days, with several participants testifying the goodness of God. Indeed, “What God Cannot Do, Doesn’t Exist”!!!!

