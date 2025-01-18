Over 70 killed in Niger petrol tanker explosion – NEMA

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has given an update on the petrol tanker explosion in Niger state Saturday morning.A statement from the NEMA Headquarters said the inferno, “claimed over 70 lives, injured more than 56 persons, and destroyed shops and property.

It revealed further that “While most of the deaths were burnt beyond recognition, the injured persons have been evacuated to nearby hospitals for urgent medical attention. Most of the victims were members of the community and passers-by.”

The statement said NEMA had swiftly deployed an emergency rescue team to Dikko Junction along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway in Niger State, following a tragic tanker fire explosion.

The incident occurred in the morning hours of Saturday along Dikko-Maje Road opposite Baddegi Station.

According to reports, NEMA said, “the explosion occurred after the crashing of a tanker loaded with PMS and an attempt was made to transfer its contents to another. In the process, the spilled PMS came in contact with the generator being used to power the transfer, triggering the inferno..

However, the rescue evacuation was still ongoing.as at the time the agency released the update.

The Director General of NEMA, Mrs. Zubaida Umar, has expressed deep sympathy for the victims and their families. She condemned the act of poor handling of spilled tankers, stressing the recurrent tragedies associated with such risky behavior.

The DG of NEMA expressed regrets that, despite the Agency’s extensive public sensitization campaigns with other stakeholders on the dangers of this practice, many individuals continue to ignore the warnings.

Under her directive, NEMA’s emergency team led by the Head of NEMA Minna Operation Office Mr Hussaini Isah, is collaborating with first responders to manage the aftermath, including evacuating victims and providing necessary assistance to the affected community. She also reiterated the agency’s commitment to public safety and the prevention of similar incidents through continued awareness and rapid response.

This incident serves as another grim reminder of the need for strict adherence to safety measures during such emergencies.