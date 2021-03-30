The Sir Ahmadu Bello Foundation has granted scholarship to over 600 undergraduates from poor families in the 19 Northern states and Federal Capital Territory.

Managing Director of the foundation, Abubakar Umar made the disclosure in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Kaduna.

Umar explained that the scholarship grant was for undergraduates studying sciences, engineering, medicine, and realated courses like Information Communication Technology (ICT).

According to him, the foundation has been selecting 200 undergraduates, 10 from each state and FCT for the award of the scholarship.

“The scholarship is only awarded for those students who are indigent and have difficulty in settling their school fees.

“We ensure that those that benefit from the scholarship are brilliant students who have CGP of 2.5 and above both in universities and the polytechnics.”

The managing director added that it was awarded to students from 200 level, and each receive N100,00 yearly until they graduate.

According to him, about 47 percent of the beneficiaries have graduated with first class degrees and distinction from universities and polytechnics.

“We are happy to say that we have touched their lives and it is a thing of pride they have become what we call the Sir Ahmadu Bello scholars,” he said.

Umar explained that the foundation has been bringing the beneficiaries together to know themselves, share experiences, and participate in mentorship programmes.

“Some of them that were not able to get jobs, we help them through referrals to get employment in public service or private sector,” he said.

Umar disclosed that since the establishment of the Foundation in 2009 by the 19 Northern Governors, it had intervened in education, enterprenuership, skills acquisition and health sectors.

”We have done alot of intervention on leadership values, holding annual lectures on good governance, and we have been able to achieve alot in conflict resolution and peace building across the north.

“We have also done alot of intervention on the problems associated with internally displaced persons and refugees across the North.”(NAN)

