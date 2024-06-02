Over 500 Abuja residents benefit from Rotary medical outreach

Over 500 residents of Kabusa village, a suburb of Abuja have benefited from a medical outreach organised by the members of the Rotary Club of Abuja Maitama.

The club which is under District 9125 was led by their President, Barr. Ijeoma Joyce Agwu to the medical outreach on Wednesday, 17th April 2024.

Agwu who is also the president of presidents in Abuja in her remarks said the outreach was in carried out in line with the second phase of “Rotary Family Health Day 2024” in collaboration with the Rotary Action Group for Family Health and AIDS Prevention with Bill and Melida Gates Foundation and the Federal Ministry of Health.

She said that all Rotary Clubs and Districts in Nigeria participated in the outreach for three days.

During the medical outreach which kicked off at about 8:00am and lasted for eight hours, the club with their medical team provided diverse kinds of medical services to the people pro bono.

The services include: Malaria screening tests and dispensing of anti-malaria medication to the members of the community starting from the community head in Chief Samuel Kpowu and his household as well as and cabinet members.

The club also administered polio immunization, HIV tests, counselling, hypertension screening, deworming of children and distribution of sanitary towels to young girls.

They also distributed insecticide treated mosquito nets to pregnant women and nursing mothers and provided them with drinking water.

The President of the club sensitized the members of the community on the need to keep their environment clean with a good source of drinkable water.

She also sensitised the community to the fact that Rotary International is a non-governmental, non-profit, non-religious, and non-tribal organisation whose mandate is to serve humanity and touch lives by making individual contributions.

She said Rotarians the world over, fill in the gaps where government support cannot reach the masses, especially local communities.

The state coordinator Rotarian Dupe Abosede, was commended for making tremendous impact to the success of the outreach.

The Chief of Kabusa, Kpowu, appreciated the Rotary’s gesture to his community and appealed to the Club to more for the community.

At the end of the outreach, before departing the community, the club donated the undistributed drugs to the community health centre for free treatment of the community members, according to the Club’s Project Committee Chair 2023-2024 Rotary Year, Rtn. Chibuzo Benjamin Andrews.