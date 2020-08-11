Over 5 million applied for N-Power Batch-C – Humanitarian Minister

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Humanitarian Affairs Minister, Sadiya Farouq has said that over 5 million Nigerians have applied for the N-Power Batch-C which ended on Sunday 9th of August, 2020.

In a statement on Monday in Abuja, the Minister who officially announced the close of the N-Power Batch C disclosed that over 5 million persons registered for the empowerment program.

“The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development wishes to officially inform the general public that registration of Batch C of N-Power has closed on Sunday 9th of August, 2020.

“The registration which commenced on the 26th of June 2020 was initially scheduled to end on the 26th of July but the Ministry extended the date by two weeks to avail those that were unable to do so to apply.

“A total of 5,042,001 Nigerian youths have applied as at the end of the exercise,” she declared.

The Minister re-assured Nigerians that due diligence will be applied during the next stages of the selection to ensure that only duly qualified applicants are enrolled.

“The Ministry will ensure that the applicants, as well as the general public, are kept fully informed on the progress of the scheme.

“The N-Power program is aimed to provide the Nigerian youths with opportunities to gain skills for employability and entrepreneurship which will also go along way in assisting the country towards the post Covid 19 economic recovery,” she stated.

The Minister disclosed that women and persons with disability will be prioritized during the selection.

She reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to the vision of President Muhammadu Buhari to lift 100 Hundred million Nigerians out of Poverty in the next l0 years and identified the N-power as one of the platforms that can assist in the realization of that vision.