Over 47 ISWAP terrorists, 1 soldier killed in MNJTF operations

#TrackNigeria -In continuation of the on going Operation Yancin Tafki to rout Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) from the Lake Chad Area, the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) in conjunction with national forces yesterday, 21 June 2019, inflicted the heaviest loss in 6 months on ISWAP.

Colonel Timothy Antigha,Chhief of Military Public Information,MNJTF,N’Djamena ,Chad who disclosed this in a statement said at about 6am yesterday, 21 June 2019, troops embarked on clearance operation to Doron Naira (an island in Lake Chad), in a bid to disrupt ISWAP’s activities on the island and adjoining localities. Troops effectively suppressed ISWAP and successfully conducted the clearance operation.

At the end of the engagement, 42 terrorists were neutralized, several others escaped with gunshot wounds. The spokesman said 2 gun trucks as well as 3 motorcycles were destroyed. Two light machine guns, and 2 AK 47 Riffles were recovered.

He added that unfortunately, the MNJTF lost a soldier while 10 others were Wounded in Action. The affected soldiers have been evacuated accordingly.

Earlier in the week, MNJTF spokesman said, ISWAP also met a similar fate when they attempted to attack MNJTF troops in Sector 1 Foward Operation Base (FOB) in Ngouma in Cameroon. In that engagement, ISWAP lost 5 terrorists, while 1 was captured. They also lost 13 AK 47 Riffles and 2 Hand Grenades.

Similarly, the MNJTF also conducted air interdictions in Arege and Malkorony. Several terrorists are suspected to have been killed as the Headquarters and logistics base of a top ISWAP commander, Abu Talib was targeted in that operation.

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

