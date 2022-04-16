Over 40,000 progressive youths gather at South West declaration rally for Tinubu

…APC leader urges youth to embrace courage , determination

By Chimezie Godfrey

The candidate who most embodies progressive good governance and visionary reform, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was the anchor for a massive youth rally under the aegis of the Progressive Youth of South-west.

Over 40,000 young, energetic Nigerians on Sunday attended the rally held at Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos to declare their support for Tinubu’s presidential aspiration.

Attended by Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu, Deputy Governor of the state, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, APC National Youth Leader, Dayo Israel, and youth leaders from all the South Western states and large youth delegations from other states across the country, the rally was a historic event.

In the annals of our political history, rarely have so many young people gathered to voice such strong support for a presidential contender.

The excitement and support for Asiwaju filled the air. The message from the over 40,000 people in attendance was clear: “We want Tinubu; Bola, On Your Mandate We Shall Stand”.

Addressing the crowd, Asiwaju Tinubu expressed gratitude for the unprecedented support, thanking the organisers and renewing his “personal pledge to serve and lead this country so that all Nigerians may realise their brightest futures”.

Urging them to embrace courage and determination, he said they can change the country for better.

“Let us build a peaceful, successful and violence-free Nigeria. Poverty and unemployment have no tribal marks,” he said.

Speaking about the electricity supply in the country, he said no nation can develop without electricity, adding “we have enough gas to power our electricity in Nigeria.”

Remarking that he viewed the day as being about the people and the nation rather than himself, Asiwaju promised that “nothing and no one shall deter us from doing what is necessary to establish progressive, honest and compassionate democratic governance over this land”.

Speaking of the bright dawn he envisions for Nigeria, Asiwaju urged Nigerians to look towards the future rather than dwell on the errors of the past.

He said: “We cannot continue with the lamentation of the past. As youths, the country belongs to you. You are the future of this country. You must continue to push for a better Nigeria. You must commit yourself to building a better future.”





Tinubu seized the moment by speaking to the attentive, enthusiastic crowd about economic reforms in job creation, power, education, technology and social welfare he intends to implement if given the opportunity to serve as the next President of the country.

Commending the youths once again, Asiwaju Tinubu said by their huge attendance, they had demonstrated action, signalled hope and shown faith in his vision.

Speaking earlier, Governor Sanwo-olu assured the youths of inclusion and accommodation if they give Asiwaju Tinubu their votes.

“Asiwaju Tinubu will stand by the youths of this country. The youths will not be forgotten. They will always have a place in government if Asiwaju Tinubu is elected president,” he said.

The governor added that the APC delegates among the assembled youths must ensure they cast their votes during the presidential primaries of the party and elect Asiwaju as the candidate.

Among those who also spoke at the rally and endorsed Asiwaju for 2023 presidency were APC National Youth Leader Israel, leaders of the National Association of Nigerian Students, Lagos State chapter, and youth leaders from the various geopolitical zones in the country.



