Over 4,000 inmates have gained freedom so far – Aregbesola

The Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, said over 4,000 inmates have been freed nationwide so far under the Federal Government Amnesty Programme launched in 2020.

Aregbesola said this during the inauguration of 53 operational vehicles purchased for the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) on Tuesday in Abuja.

The minister said the exercise had gone a long way in reducing the number of inmates in the service nationwide.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Muhammadu Buhari had granted presidential pardon to 2,600 inmates of Correctional Centres nationwide in April 2020.