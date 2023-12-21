Over 40 terrorists killed, 191 apprehended in 2 weeks – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Abuja, has neutralized over 40 terrorists as 191 were arrested within the last two weeks of offensives launched against criminal elements across the country.

This was disclosed by the Director, Defence Media Operations (DDMO) Major General Edward Buba during the bi-weekly briefing held Thursday at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja.

According to Maj-Gen. Buba troops recorded significant result in the onslaught against insecurity and criminal elements across the troubled zones of the country.

He disclosed that troops recovered large cache of arms and ammunition during the operations, adding that several terrorists were neutralized and their structures destroyed.

He said,”The armed forces is determined to end terrorism and insecurity across the country. Accordingly, troops are strategically deployed to conduct operations across the country in order to create a safe environment for citizens to go about their lawful duties and activities.

“Furthermore, we are carrying out attacks on the terrorist enclaves and strongholds, aimed at eliminating the leadership and foot soldiers of these terror groups. Troops will continue to go after these terrorist and apply military pressure to destroy them and their cohorts across the country.

“The armed forces conducted synchronised strikes between the ground and air forces on terrorist enclaves and hideouts. Immediately upon acquisition of vital targets, fighter jets are scramped to conduct major bombarding raids on significant terrorist enclaves.

“Additionally, troops conducted ambushes, raids , fighting patrols and other forms of offensives against the terrorist. The combination of these offensive posture resulted in over 40 neutralized terrorist and 191 arrests. Troops then recovered 72 assorted weapons and 338 assorted ammunition.”

In the Niger-Delta region of the country, he disclosed that troops apprehended 68 suspected oil thieves, rescued 80 kidnap hostages.

He said troops recovered substantial quantity of stolen crude, among other exploit in the Niger-Delta zone of the country.

“Troops also arrested 68 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 80 kidnapped hostages. In the SS, troops denied the oil theft of the estimated sum of Four Hundred and Eight Million One Hundred and Forty Seven Thousand Four Hundred and Sixty Naira (N408,147,460.00) only.

“The breakdown of recovered weapons and ammunition are as follows: 20 AK47 rifles, 6 FN rifles, 8 pump action guns, 4 locally fabricated rifle, 19 dane guns, 2 x 36 hand grenades, 165 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 100 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 1,085 rounds 7.62mm x 56mm ammo, 5.56mm x 45mm ammo, 84 rounds 12.7mm ammo and 12 live cartridges.

“Others are: one PKM barrel, one locally made bomb, 2 RPG charger, one bandolier, 34 magazines, 10 vehicles, 32 mobile phones, 18 motorcycles, 23 bicycles, 6 boafeng HH radios and the sum of N895,900.00 amongst other items.

“Troops in the Niger Delta area destroyed 23 dugout pits, 30 boats, 99 storage tanks, 2 motorcycles and 13 vehicles. Other items recovered include 135 cooking ovens, one speedboat, 5 pump machines, 2 motorcycles and 68 illegal refining sites. Troops recovered 406,500 litres of stolen crude oil, 252,112 litres of illegally refined AGO, 3,158 litres of DPK and 10,800 litres of PMS.

“The goal of ongoing operations is to destroy the terrorist and their cohorts across the country. And, our first priority is the protection of the citizens of this country,” he said.

Gen. Buba further revealed that in the South-East, troops of Operations Udoka neutralized several criminals and arrested 9 of them among others successes recorded in the zone.

He stressed that the goal of ongoing operations is to destroy the terrorist and their cohorts across the country. “And, our first priority is the protection of the citizens of this country,” he said.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

