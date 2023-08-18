Over 3million internally displaced Nigerians in need of humanitarian aid – FG

….Applauds aid workers for selfless service in Nigeria

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development (FMHADMSD) says over 3million internally displaced Nigerians are in need of humanitarian aide.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Nasir Sani Gwarzo mni. NPOM, said this while addressing journalists on Friday in Abuja on the occasion of the 2023 World Humanitarian Day with the theme,”No Matter What.”

Dr Gwarzo noted that the occasion of the 2023 World Humanitarian Day, holds great significance within the realm of the humanitarian development peace nexus.

According to him, the commemoration was a collaborative effort between the national and international humanitarian communities, united in celebrating the valiant efforts of aid workers who tirelessly extend their hands to individuals impacted by crises.

He said the World Humanitarian Day, observed annually on the 19th of August as designated by the United Nations, stands as a testament to their unwavering dedication.

He however acknowledged that countless individuals are grappling with humanitarian crises across Nigeria, adding that a staggering 3,578,966 internally displaced persons were recorded as of June 2023 in the North East, North West, and North Central regions of Nigeria.

He said,”As we gather here today to mark World Humanitarian Day, it is vital to acknowledge that countless individuals are grappling with humanitarian crises across Nigeria. These crises stem from diverse causes, ranging from insurgency and banditry to clashes between farmers and herders, compounded by the impacts of climate change.

“According to the UNHCR Operating Data, a staggering 3,578,966 internally displaced persons were recorded as of June 2023 in the North East, North West, and North Central regions of Nigeria. Families, venerable and resilient, find themselves navigating dire circumstances, often contending with acute needs such as sustenance, shelter, water, protection, and livelihoods.”

The Perm Sec. applauded humanitarian aid workers who have made great sacrifices to deliver assistance to displaced persons in the country, as he assured that government and the humanitarian community have redoubled their efforts to provide meaningful responses.

“In the face of these challenges, both the Government of Nigeria and the entire humanitarian community have redoubled their efforts to provide meaningful responses.These endeavors are a testament to the resolute commitment of aid workers who persistently deliver assistance under the most challenging circumstances, embodying the essence of this year’s World Humanitarian Day theme,” he said.

He reiterated the Federal government’s resolve to address food security, pricing, and sustainability in the country.

He also revealed that the Ministry formulated policies and strategies aimed at fostering environment within the humanitarian sphere, facilitating seamless coordination and operation

“Recalling recent events, the federal government, under the visionary leadership of His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has taken momentous strides in addressing food security, pricing, and sustainability. The declaration of a state of emergency on food security stands as a testament to the administration’s resolve.

“Furthermore, the Ministry has formulated policies and strategies aimed at fostering an enabling environment within the humanitarian sphere, facilitating seamless coordination and operation.

“These strategies are meticulously constructed through the lens of the humanitarian-development-peace nexus—a cohesive framework that underscores the interdependence of these fundamental pillars. The intricate details of these policies and strategies will be presented in the course of this briefing,” he said.

Dr Gwarzo expressed gratitude to international partners for their continuous contributions and unwavering support to the Federal government in tackling humanitarian crises in Nigeria.

“In the spirit of collaboration and shared responsibility, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our international partners for their continuous contributions and unwavering support.

“The steadfast efforts of humanitarian organizations further illuminate the path towards a better future. Acknowledging that the challenges posed by humanitarian crises transcend individual efforts, the Government remains resolute in its commitment to forging robust alliances with humanitarian actors. This commitment ensures the expeditious delivery of urgent assistance to those who need it most,” he said.

He added,”In closing, I implore each of you to wholeheartedly embrace the cause of humanitarianism. Let us not falter in honoring those who have laid down their lives in the noble pursuit of aiding others.

“May the words of Mr. Ban Ki Moon, the former Secretary General of the United Nations, resonate within our hearts: “Let those we honor today inspire us to embark on a journey towards a world improved, where the bonds of our human family are woven even tighter,” he stressed.

Also speaking, the United Nations (UN) Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Nigeria, Mr Matthias Schmale noted,”This year’s theme for World Humanitarian Day is about the unwavering commitment of countless individuals to deliver for and with the communities they serve.

“Humanitarians on the Frontline in north east Nigeria work each day to ensure assistance is accessible to the most vulnerable women, children and men no matter who they are or where they are, humanitarians are deeply committed to serving people in need.”

Schmale stressed that World Humanitarian Day is an occasion to advocate for the survival, wellbeing and dignity of crisis-affected people and for the safety and security of aid workers, adding that in 2023, as the range and scope of risks facing humanitarians continues to increase, such advocacy is needed more than ever.

He revealed that this year is the twentieth anniversary of the attack that inspired the World Humanitarian Day.

According to him, a devastating bombing of the United Nation’s headquarters in Baghdad, Iraq killed 22 humanitarian aid workers and severely injured many, which in 2008 prompted the declaration of 19 August as World Humanitarian Day by the UN General Assembly to raise awareness awareness about humanitarian assistance worldwide and to pay tribute to the people who risk their lives to provide it.

He noted that today members of the humanitarian community gathered to mark World Humanitarian Day with a walk in Abuja. Throughout the north-east people are commemorating the day with events that bring people together to honour aid workers and shine a light on the barriers they face to do their work.

“On a number of occasions I have seen for myself how hard humanitarians in north-east Nigeria are working in extremely difficult circumstances, often risking their lives and safety to support people in need.

“Since 2016, 37 aid workers have been killed in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (BAY) states, according to the Aid Worker Security Database. Additionally, 24 have been wounded and 34 kidnapped.

“The courage, dedication and perseverance of national and international aid workers on the front line who deliver no matter what is deeply impressive,” said Mr Schmale.

Schmale disclosed that the UN and it’s partner aim to assist six million people in North-East Nigeria through the 2023 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP), and additional funding is urgently needed.

According to him, the plan appealed for USD$1.3billion but is currently only 29 percent funded.

He lamented that the deteriorating food security and nutrition situation one of the most alarming aspects of the crises in the north-east.

He said,”An estimated 4.3 million people are food insecure in the BAY states, according to the March 2023 Cadre Harmonise assessment. Some two million children under five are likely to face acute malnutrition this year.

“To urgently operationalize time-sensitive and critical activities, the United States and partners launched a $396 million Lean Season Multi-Sector Plan as part of the HRP. While partners have made significant progress, including reaching approximately 2.1million people with food assistance, they are challenged by limited funding as this prioritized plan is only 50 percent funded,” Mr Schmale said.

He said despite facing tremendous, difficulties, aid workers persist each day, standing shoulder to shoulder with affected communities. “On this day, I salute the commitment and perseverance of humanitarian workers. No matter what, the humanitarian community will continue to work together in support of government and other key actors to save, protect, and improve lives,” Mr Schmale stated.

