Over 3,407 B/Haram terrorists surrender to troops in 4 weeks – Defence Minister

…66 terrorists were neutralized, 55 arrested

By Chimezie Godfrey

Over 3,407 Boko Haram terrorists and members of their families have surrendered to troops of the Nigerian Armed Forces within the past four weeks.

This revelation was made by the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (Rtd) at the joint world press conference on “Tackling Insecurity in Nigeria” held in Abuja on Monday.

Magashi disclosed that the Armed Forces of Nigeria is currently conducting several

operations all over the country as well as Peace Support Operations in some countries with the recent being the Republic of Guinea Bissau.

He however, said this must not be misconstrued to mean that, there are crises all over the country, adding that the contemporary threat environment is such that, a single terrorist or band of terrorists, even though completely isolated in remote rural places, can conduct a terrorist campaign.

According to him, terrorism by itself has far less value than the publicity that it generates.

He explained that the counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations against Boko Haram and Islamic States of West African Province terrorists in the North Eastern part of the country, now known as Operation Hadin Kai, has undergone series of reorganization, restructuring and resourcing, to make it more potent.

Defence Minister who stressed that the critical military objective of total defeat of the terrorists in the North East, is already being achieved, revealed that over

3,407 Boko Haram terrorists and their family members have surrendered to troops, while 66 terrorists were neutralized within the last four weeks.

He said,”The strings of operational successes recorded by the Armed Forces of Nigeria in the North East have thus, continued from January through August 2022. The exultation of the troops of Operation HADIN KAI of recent, by well-meaning individuals as well as reputable internal and international bodies, attest to the far-reaching military achievements recorded in the North East.

“The critical military objective of total defeat of the terrorists in the North East, is already being achieved. Synchronized ground and air operations have continued to inflict huge casualty on the terrorists and have been forcing many of them, including commanders and amirs, to surrender in droves, with members of their families. Whilst areas where terrorists hitherto had some freedom of action are being cleared, socio-economic life is gradually returning to most parts of the North East. Erstwhile Internally Displaced Persons are now returning to their ancestral

homes to start life all over, in dignity, under safer and more secure environment.

“Generally in the past 4 weeks, more than 3,407 Boko Haram Terrorists including members of their families have surrendered. Additionally, 66 terrorists were neutralized including one of the key ISWAP Commanders, Alhaji Modu Chaka Bem Bem and 20 of his fighters, while 55 were arrested and 52 civilians were rescued. Also troops recovered

large quantities of ammunition and illicit drugs.

“The surrendered and arrested terrorists have been subjected to profiling and the relevant legal processes.”

He also revealed that notable successes have been recorded in various Operations in other troubled zones of the country.

Magashi explained that in an insurgency or asymmetric operational environment such as counter-terrorism, counter-insurgency, anti-kidnapping/anti-banditry the key terrain is not any physical space but the loyalty and perception of the people who inhabit that space.

He pointed out that counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency is not a fair fight, as the terrorists have no responsibility, unlike the Government and its institutions and as such, are free to employ any tricks and tactics, no matter how dastardly, adding that each new asymmetric threat arises in its own context to present fresh set of operational challenges.

According to him, the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies leveraging on the experiences and gains of their involvement in counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations, especially in the North East, the successes recorded across all the theatres of operations in recent times have been noteworthy, in furtherance of their constitutional imperatives to enthrone peace and security all over the country.

“As we continue to gain experiences in an asymmetric operational environment, we would continue to review our processes based on the components of fighting power, which are conceptual, physical

and morale. Doctrines are being formulated as tactics, techniques and procedures are constantly reviewed to meet up and overcome

evolving asymmetric threats.

“With the utmost support of the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, President Muhammad Buhari, modern platforms and equipment are being procured for the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Navy and the Nigerian Air Force whilst recruitment and quality training and re-training is being carried out.

“With respect to the morale component,

the welfare of the fighting troops is being enhanced across the Services whilst ensuring that enthusiastic commanders with

requisite experiences are given responsibility to command.

“We would continue to ensure efficient integration of the 3 interdependent components for best operational outcomes leading to the restoration of peace and security all over the country,” he said.

The Minister reassured Nigerians that the Ministry of Defence and the Armed

Forces in conjunction with other security agencies remain committed and resolute in their collective efforts to facilitate the

Federal Government’s drive of guaranteeing the safety of lives and properties across the country.

He assured that the Ministry of Defence is fully on top of the situation and that all hands are on deck to ensure all security threats in the country are curtailed.

