Over 300,000 to attend Kumuyi’s Global Crusade in Niger

By Bridget Ikyado

Over 300,000 people from Niger State and its environs are expected to attend the Global Crusade twith Kumuyi (GCK) agged ”the God of All Possibilities”’ in Minna, the state capital.

The Niger State Overseer, Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor Shettima Musa, said this in a statement on Tuesday.

According to him, the six days crusade being convened by Pastor (Dr.) William Kumuyi, the General Superintendent, Deeper Christian Life Ministry, will commence on Sept. 22 and will continue to Sept. 27 at Trade Fair Complex, Minna.

Musa said that the Global Crusade with Pastor Kumuyi had a three segments including the Crusade, Ministers’ Conference and Youth Impact Academy.

“By God’s grace, we are planning to have up to 300,000 people at the Alpha location, Trade Fair Complex, Minna.

“People are coming from all locations of the state to the crusade ground for six good days.

“The Niger State will benefit in all areas, including spiritual renewal and power of the God of All Possibilities as the theme suggests, will be in manifestation through the convener, Pastor (Dr.) W. F. Kumuyi whom the Lord has used in other places he visited.

“There will be salvation for true seekers of salvation, healing for the sick, deliverance for the captives, blessings of all kinds and joy of freedom of worship together as Christian body.

“The GCK Minna is having three phases, daily evening crusade, for six days; Ministers/Christian workers and professional/business people are to have their conference in the morning.

” Teenagers and young adults, as well as youth corpers, etc are going to have time with the convener, Pastor Kumuyi.”

He said arrangements for transportation as well as feeding and accommodation were being made.

Similarly, the Co-Chairman, Local Organising Committee for the GCK in Niger State, Prof. Egwin Evans said the committee had reached out to the state governor, former heads of state and traditional rulers.

He said others reached out to were: security agencies, and other relevant individuals and groups with the view of having a successful crusade in Niger.

Evans said though security was in the hand of Almighty God, both local and foreign security agents would be involved in this global crusade.

According to him, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) is fully mobilising Christians from all churches to ensure the programme is a success.

He said the GCK would be beamed from the alpha location which is Trade Fair Complex, Niger State to over 150 countries.

”The global audience to be reached is about 14 million while the expected attendance at the alpha location is about 300,000,” he said.(NAN)

