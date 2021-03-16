Over 3,000 receive FG cash grant of 20,000 each in Osun

By Chimezie Godfrey


The Federal government has disbursed N20,000 each to over 3,000 women Osun state,  under the Special Cash Grant for Rural Women Project.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs. Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, represented by the Director, Finance and Account, Dr. Matthew Dada disclosed this during the flag off ceremony of the programme the state.

“A cash grant of N20,000 each will be disbursed to about 125,000 poor women across the 36 of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory.  

“Our target Osun State is to disburse  the grant to over 3,000 beneficiaries across the 30 Local Government  Councils of the State.

“In line with President  Muhammadu Buhari’s social inclusion,  up to 5% of the total of beneficiaries is allocated to Persons with Disabilities (PWDs). 

“We encourage the State governments to take a cue  from this and other provisions in the Discrimination Against  Persons with Disability  (Prohibition Act 2019),” the Minister stated. 

She the Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, for the plight of the poor and vulnerable in the state and urged other stakeholders to be committed to uplifting the poor and vulnerable in the country. 

Speaking on behalf of the Governor of Osun State,the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole  Oyebamiji, said that no society is truly secure until there is proper plan  put in place to take care of the most vulnerable.

Oyebamiji the initiative by the Federal government  to support her especially coming  in the wake of the novel  Coronavirus pandemic  that has disrupted economic activities  globally.  

He continued by saying that “because we are assured that building a virile State demands that we constantly put the needs of our people first, every  effort to take care of the vulnerable is a vote for the peace,  security and prosperity of the nation and it’s constituents ”. 

The Governor thanked the President for his sustained commitment to combating poverty in the country. 

He also appreciated the Humanitarian Affairs Minister for the passion and commitment to the seamless implementation of the programmes which has continued to impact numerous lives across the country. 

The wife  of the Governor, Mrs. Kafayat  Oyetola, expressed her gratitude to the Minister for considering the Women in the state  for the special grant and also requested that women should have more  positions in government. 

She urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the grant citing herself as an example  of a person that started  small and  has made progress.

The Senior Special Adviser to the Osun  State Governor on  Social Intervention Programmes,  Lukman Bello, said Osun state has social intervention programmes  such as Osun Youth Empowerment Scheme,  which has engaged over 50,000 youths.  

Others include the Old Age Welfare Programme tagged “Agba Osun” with a stipend to support aged people, OYES, O MEAL and Agba Osun Cash Support. 

