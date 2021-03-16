By Chimezie Godfrey



The Federal government has disbursed N20,000 each to over 3,000 women in Osun state, under the Special Cash Grant for Rural Women Project.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs. Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, represented by the Director, Finance and Account, Dr. Matthew Dada disclosed this during the flag off ceremony of the programme in the state.

“A cash grant of N20,000 each will be disbursed to about 125,000 poor women across the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

“Our target in Osun State is to disburse the grant to over 3,000 beneficiaries across the 30 Local Government Councils of the State.

“In line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s social inclusion, up to 5% of the total number of beneficiaries is allocated to Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

“We encourage the State governments to take a cue from this and other provisions in the Discrimination Against Persons with Disability (Prohibition Act 2019),” the Minister stated.

She commended the Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, for promoting the plight of the poor and vulnerable in the state and urged other stakeholders to be committed to uplifting the poor and vulnerable in the country.

Speaking on behalf of the Governor of Osun State,the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, said that no society is truly secure until there is proper plan put in place to take care of the most vulnerable.

Oyebamiji commended the initiative by the Federal government to support her citizens especially coming in the wake of the novel Coronavirus pandemic that has disrupted economic activities globally.

He continued by saying that “because we are assured that building a virile State demands that we constantly put the needs of our people first, every effort to take care of the vulnerable is a vote for the peace, security and prosperity of the nation and it’s constituents States”.

The Governor thanked the President for his sustained commitment to combating poverty in the country.

He also appreciated the Humanitarian Affairs Minister for the passion and commitment to the seamless implementation of the programmes which has continued to impact numerous lives across the country.

The wife of the Governor, Mrs. Kafayat Oyetola, expressed her gratitude to the Minister for considering the Women in the state for the special grant and also requested that women should have more positions in government.

She urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the grant citing herself as an example of a person that started small and has made progress.

The Senior Special Adviser to the Osun State Governor on Social Intervention Programmes, Lukman Bello, said Osun state has social intervention programmes such as Osun Youth Empowerment Scheme, which has engaged over 50,000 youths.

Others include the Old Age Welfare Programme tagged “Agba Osun” with a monthly stipend to support aged people, OYES, O MEAL and Agba Osun Cash Support.

