Over 3,000 NAF personnel for Logistics Command’s shooting exercise

By Oladapo Udom

AVM Emmanuel Shobande, the Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Logistics Command, Nigerian Air Force (NAF), on Wednesday said that 3,037 personnel were participating in its shooting exercise to assess their proficiency in weapon handling.

Shobande said this at the opening of the 2022 HQ Logistics Command Small Arms Range Classification Exercise that started on Oct.5 and would end on Oct.18 at the 81 Division, Nigerian Army Shooting Range Owode, Ogun.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the shooting ranges include: 5m, 10m and 15m for pistol while a shooting range of 200m was carried out for rifle shots.

He said that the exercise was inline with the vision of the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Isiaka Amao to have a “Purposeful Training and Human Capacity Development” in support of NAF operations.

“Marksmanship is an important skill-set for every military personnel that can only be acquired and developed through practise and training.

“Also, the battlefield is an unforgiving environment; thus proficiency in weapon handling cannot be discountenanced as one of the essential qualities for survival in real combat.

“For this reason, all NAF personnel undergo rigorous and frequent training to help them become proficient marksmen,” the AVM said.

Shobande added that the routine marksmanship training was to improve the skills of officers and airmen/airwomen in the use of weapons as well as instill confidence for combat readiness.

“Such high level of readiness is needed at all times especially as the NAF conducts single and joint operations to battle insurgency and other pockets of insecurity in our country.

“Therefore, personnel will be afforded deliberate shooting opportunities to prove their skills in the varieties of firing positions and weapon types which each participant will be exercised,” he said.

According to the AVM, there will be a planned inter-unit shooting competition to end the exercise and further project professionalism and efficiency in line with global best practices in small arms classification.

“The expected outcome of the exercise is that the lessons learnt will be rewarding in the field.

“Thus, I enjoin every participant to take advantage of this unique opportunity to enhance their weapon handling proficiency and knowledge.

“Likewise, the instructors are urged not to compromise any aspect of the training requirements in order not to erode the objectives of the exercise with attendant negative consequences on NAF operational efficiency,” he said.

Shobande appreciated the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division, Maj.-Gen. Obinna Ajunwa, for approving their request to use the Shooting Range and other ancillary facilities for the smooth conduct of the exercise.

The AVM urged residents around the Shooting Range area and its environs not to panic on hearing the sounds of the weapons as the exercise was not meant to harm anybody. (NAN)

