Over 300 CSOs demand end to illegal attack on innocent women in Nasarawa  

Over 300 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have demanded an immediate end to the illegal attacks on innocent women by agents of the Nasarawa state government.

By Chimezie Godfrey

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by the said CSOs, made available to the press on Tuesday in Abuja.

The statement noted that Nigerians are unhappy to hear of the arrest, prosecution and persecution of 30 women in Nasarawa, among others, for exercising their rights to protest against an INEC instigated miscarriage of justice in the Nasarawa gubernational election of 2023, and the decision of the Supreme Court which upheld the results as declared.

According the statement, the prosecution of these 30 women shows the failure of the Nigerian Police Force and the Government of Nasarawa State in Nigeria to uphold the right of citizens under the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to protest, assemble and freely express themselves.

“These women were nude, demonstrating clearly that they were both committed to peaceable protest & unarmed. It is a travesty to then accuse them of being violent when in fact, they were the people violated by the attack from the uniformed personnels, including with projectiles. Security agents, nearly all of them male, assaulted, beat up, shot at, and seriously injured some of these women in clear violation of the Constitution and in full public view. Locking them up in indefinite pre-trial detention at the instance of those whom they were protesting against constitutes POLITICAL PERSECUTION.

“The misuse of security services and the abuse through the judiciary to promote partisan propaganda and political agenda should be rejected by all and it is upon this ideological and ethical basis that “Project – Free Nasarawa 30” is rallying its regional and international network to ensure that the further violation of the rights of these women stops with a call on the government of Nasarawa State to end the abusive use of state power

“Project- Free Nasarawa 30* is a national and non-partisan coalition comprising of civil right activists, citizens’ journalists, rights’ organisations and international advocacy and solidarity groups demanding the immediate release of the Nasarawa 30, a group of women currently in jail over no crime they committed even as contained in the unacceptable charges filed by the current Nasarawa State government against these women for exercising their rights to assemble and express themselves.

“Project – Free Nasarawa 30” rejects in totality the tactics and aggression against these women, and calls for the immediate review of their bail conditions to grant them freedom without the culture of punitive bail terms that have been unethically and wrongly adopted by the current judicial bench to justify empty allegations against the Nasarawa 30.

“An attack on the Nasarawa 30 is an attack on all women across the globe.

End the persecution now!

Free Nasarawa 30 unconditionally TODAY,” the group demanded.

The statement was endorsed by Dr. Eki Yemisi Omorogbe, International Law and Policy in Africa Network;

Dr Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi

Co-Convener, Womenifesto;

Amb. Nkoyo Toyo (Gender and Development Action-GADA);

Chidi Anselm Odinkalu (Atrocities Watch Africa (AWA);

Richard Inoyo (Citizens Solution Network);

Yemi Adamolekun (Enough is Enough); and

Adaora Sydney Jack (Gender Strategy Advancement International).

Others include; 9jafeminista,

Abiodun Essiet Initiative for Girls,

Above Whispers Foundation,

Action Aid Nigeria,

ACTS Generation GBV,

Ade Grange Child Foundation,

ADEM Community Human Development Foundation

Adinya Arise Foundation (AAF),

Advocate for Health and Development Initiative, and African Women’s Initiative (AWI), among many others

