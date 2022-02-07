Over 30 gunmen attack Police Area Command, Security Forces foil move in Kogi

The Kogi State Government has reported that the Okene Area Command of the Nigerian Police Force was attacked by gunmen numbering over 30 in the late hours of Sunday February 6, 2022.

This was disclosed in a statement by Kingsley Fanwo, Commissioner for Information and Communications, Monday morning.

Fanwo revealed that the gunmen were however “shown the strength and efficacy of the Kogi security architecture as the local hunters, men of the State Vigilante Service collaborated with other security operatives to spontaneously foil the attack.

According to the Commissioner, “The superior firepower of the combined security network of the state ensured one of them was gunned down immediately while others ran away with various degrees of gun wounds. Two of their motorcycles were recovered as well as various arms and ammunition. Also, explosives meant to shatter the command were immediately detonated by experts.

“The onslaught against the gunmen was coordinated by the Executive Chairmen of Local Government Areas in Kogi Central and the SSA on Security to the Governor in charge of Kogi Central.

“This is the second time in less than two months that Kogi proved impregnable to criminals as tens of them lost their lives in the attack on Yagba West LGA of the state last December.

“The Executive Governor of the State, Alh. Yahaya Bello is renowned for stating that, “the criminals will come in their numbers but go back in their zeros”. The gunmen have been thoroughly given the Kogi treat.

“No innocent lives were lost, instead, the criminals were the ones that received gun wounds and lost one of them on the spot,” Fanwo said.

The statement called on traditional medical homes and other medical facilities to report anyone with gun wounds to the nearest security formation as the local hunters are giving them a run for their money in the bush right now.

The Governor, His Excellency Alh. Yahaya Bello also assured all Kogites and residents of the state that he will do everything humanly possible to secure their lives and property.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

