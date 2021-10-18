Over 30 feared dead, many injured as bandits attack weekly market in Sokoto

By Idris Ibrahim

No fewer than 30 civilians were reportedly killed while many others sustained gunshot wounds as bandits launched another deadly attack on residents in Goronyo Local Government Area (LGA) in Sokoto State.

The incident occurred between Sunday evening and the wee hours of Monday at Goronyo township the headquarters of Goronyo LGA during a weekly market day.

Governor Aminu Tambula made the disclosure Monday when the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya paid him a courtesy visit at the government house.

“Between last night, yesterday evening till this morning, we were greeted with a very dastardly attack in Goronyo local government, particularly Goronyo township, where scores and tens have lost their lives and still counting. We’re not sure of the figure. But it is 30 something,” the Governor explained according to a statement issued by Muhammed Bello, Special Adviser Media and Publicity.

According to a Premium Times report, citing a witness, Basharu Guyawa, the marauding gunmen raided the weekly market with a force of about 200 men on motor bikes.

“What we learnt is that over 150 to 200 of them (bandits) on motorcycles rode through the Gundumi forest to Goronyo town. They went straight into the market and started shooting sporadically. They were not selective in their shooting; they obviously came to kill,” Mr Guyawa, the Coordinator of Rundunar Adalci, said.

This incident occurred barely 10 days after over 30 people were killed in two separate attacks in Gwadabawa and Sabon Birni LGA.

However, the governor appealed to the army chief for synergy between the army and other security operatives in the state while requesting for the presence of more forces in the state and the deployment of more resources.

Gov. Tambuwal noted that the army chief has “come at a very trying moment for the army and the Nigerian nation. We’re faced and bedeviled by many security challenges in our own area here, particularly banditry, kidnapping and other associated crimes,” Mr Tambuwal said.

The onslaught of banditry have ravaged many communities across Sokoto senatorial districts that has led to the deaths of many residents including security operatives over the years.

