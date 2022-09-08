Over 250 terrorists neutralized as 556 surrender in 2 weeks – DHQ

By Chimezie Godfrey

The military have in the past two weeks neutralized over 250 terrorists across the troubled zones of Nigeria.

It has also received 556 terrorists and their family members who surrendered as a result of the intensity of ongoing operations targeted at their enclaves.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, DHQ, Abuja, Maj-Gen.Musa Danmadami revealed this on Thursday during the bi-weekly of journalists on the operational activities of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other Security agencies from the various operational theatres across the 6 geopolitical zones of the Country.

Danmadami said in the North-East of the country, troops of Operation HADIN KAI conducted operational activities at the fringes of various villages and communities in Kukawa, Dikwa, Bama, Kaga, Monguno, Guzamala, Konduga, Gwoza and Mafa Local Government Areas all in Borno State as well as Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State.

According to him, these operations led to killing of several Boko-Haram terrorists, and the rescue 3 abducted Chibok girls, among other notable achievements.

He said,”During the operations troops neutralized 52 suspected Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province fighters and arrested 14 terrorists. Troops also, recovered 2 unexploded grenade, 12 AK47 rifles, 3 FN rifles, 5 AK47 magazine, 1 automatic grenade launcher, 1 hand grenade, 1 AP mine, 86 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, one motorcycle, 16 bows and arrows, 7 bicycles and 10 mobile phones.

“Furthermore, troops also rescued 3 abducted Chibok girls named Jinkai Yama, Falmata Lawal and Asabe Ali who were on serial 3, 20 and 24 of the abducted Chibok girls list. They were rescued at different locations with their children and 19 other abductees. Also, a suspected foreign logistic supplier and arms dealer to the Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province named Mallam Abatcha Bukar was equally arrested with assorted injections, 2 Automated Teller Machine Cards and the sum of N294,520.00 only.

“In a related development, on 3 September 2022, the land and air component of Operation HADIN KAI in a coordinated attack on identified terrorist enclaves at Gabchari in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State dealt a deadly blow on the terrorists, as their enclaves were bombarded.

“The air strike resulted in the neutralization of a large number of the insurgents, while the land component mopped up the fleeing terrorists. Feedback from various sources, revealed that over 200 terrorists were neutralized, including 5 high profiled Commanders. Equally, a total of 556 suspected Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and their families, comprised of 115 Adult males, 189 females and 252 children, surrendered to own troops at different locations. All arrested suspects and recovered items have been handed over to the appropriate authority while the surrendered terrorists and their families are being profiled for further action.”

In North Central zone, Danmadami disclosed that troops of Operation Safe Haven made laudable achievements, especially the arrest of a Boko Haram informant in Asokoro, the Federal Capital Territory.

“As part of Operation SAFE HAVEN non-kinetic approach to winning the heart’s and mind of the local populace and promote peaceful coexistence at ensuring lasting peace is achieved, Headquarters Operation SAFE HAVEN Jos in collaboration with Beautiful Gate Handicaps People Centre Jos, on 3 September 2022 distributed 220 tricycles’ and bags of rice to the handicaps within Plateau and Bauchi States. The event was part of the operation’s civil military activities aimed at promoting peace and bringing succor to the physically challenged. It was also to upgrade their living conditions and to support, vulnerable members of the society and increase their participation to peace building in the joint operation areas.

“Similarly, the tactical surveillance troops arrested a Boko Haram informant named Mamuda Usman (aka Bado) in Asokoro, the Federal Capital Territory. It was revealed that the suspect ran errands for a suspected high profiled Boko Haram Terrorist Commander in Kaduna, who is on the tracking list of security agencies. The arrested suspect is in custody for further action.

“On the same day, troops on clearance operations responded to distress call on a kidnapping incidents at Changal village in Mangu Local Government Area and Pinau village in Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“Consequently, troops trailed and rescued the kidnapped victims from their abductors while the kidnappers fled on sighting the troops,” he said.

He also revealed that notable successes in the other zones of the country which include the North West, South South, South East, and South West zones, among others.

Danmadami conveyed the military high command’s commendations on the troops efforts in the various theatres of operation across the Country.

He said the AFN also acknowledged media community for their partnership and continued cooperation with the military and other security agencies in its quest to return peace to the Country.

According to him, AFN also appreciated the entire populace for the support given to it and security agencies in the conduct of their operations, while also urging them to continue to provide prompt and creditable information on the activities of enemies of our beloved nation in their locality.

