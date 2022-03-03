Over 200 terrorists killed in Niger State within 3 days

Over 200 terrorists belonging to four different camps have been killed across Niger state in the past three days in an intensified joint security operations in the state.

Commissioner for Local Government, Community Development, Chieftaincy Affairs, and Internal Security, Mr Emmanuel Umar disclosed this to journalists during briefing at the Government House, Minna under the directives of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello.

Mr Umar said many commanders of the terrorists were among those destroyed pointing out that the terrorists killed belonged to the camps of Ali Kawajo, Yello Janbros, Kachalla Halilu and Bello Turji.

The commissioner stressed that the success recorded was due to the new approach evolved in the joint security operations and the collective efforts of traditional leaders, community leaders as well as community members .

He said over 60 motorcycles, unspecified number of cows and arms were recovered, adding that the arms have been handed over to the security agencies.

The Commissioner announced that the joint security agencies however recorded some casualties; two deaths and many injured, whom he said are receiving treatment at a government facility.

He on behalf of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello sympathized with the families of the security operatives that were killed and their agencies saying that their sacrifices is appreciated and will not go unrewarded.

While commending the security agencies, community leaders and members of the affected communities for their collective efforts towards annihilating the terrorists, cautioned the general public to be vigilant as some of the terrorists who escaped with bullet wounds are taking shelter in some communities.

He passionately appealed to the public to report any strange persons within their environment while re-iterating government’s determination to win the war.

“We are appealing to the general public that this fight is not for government alone, it is for us all, we will not rest, until we chase them out of our land, and will continue trailing those tthat have escaped as well ensure that we do everything possible for them to pay, for the destruction that they are causing our people”, he said.

