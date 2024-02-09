Over 200 Edo farmers benefit from FG’s NPRGS empowerment programme

No Fewer than 243 smallholder farmers in Edo have benefitted from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security’s capacity building and empowerment programme.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the empowerment was carried out under the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy (NPRGS).

The farmers were given inputs like poultry feeds, fish feeds, day-old chicks, maize, pepper, tomatoes seeds, liquid fertiliser, among others.

Mrs Temitope Fadashemi, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, presented the farm inputs to the farmers on Friday in Benin, Edo.

Fadashemi, represented by Dr Owoicho Samuel, the Edo Coordinator of the ministry, listed some of the beneficiaries to include farmers who cultivated fish, maize, poultry, pepper, tomatoes, among others.

He said the programme was initiated by the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Budget and National planning in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

He said the initiative was a conscious effort at reducing the spate of poverty across the country by the federal government.

“Today marks a significant milestones in our collective commitment to uplifting the lives of our smallholder farmers and fostering sustainable agricultural practices.

“This empowerment took place simultaneously across the 36 States including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

“Through initiatives like today’s training and empowerment programme, we are sowing the seeds of positive change, ensuring that smallholder farmers have the knowledge, resources, and support needed to thrive.

“This programme is not merely an investment in agriculture; it is an investment in the future of our nation.

“As we equip these farmers with the tools to enhance productivity improve resilience, and, embrace sustainable practices, we are laying the foundation for a more resilient and prosperous agricultural sector.

“The collaboration between our ministry and the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy, exemplifies the power of synergy in achieving meaningful impact,” he added.

Fadashemi noted that farmers were not just the backbone of the nation’s agricultural sector, but the heartbeat that formed the nation’s prosperity.

He urged the farmers to apply the knowledge gained during the training to improve their various farms and communities as well as to make judicious use of the inputs given to them.

In his remarks, Mr Stephen Idehenre, Edo State Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, commended the Federal Government for the empowerment.

Idehenre, who craved for more empowerment for farmers in the state, noted that the best way to boost food security, was to increase investment in the sector.

He enjoined the beneficiaries to make good use of the inputs to improve on their productivity.

In separate interviews, some of the beneficiaries, which include, Mrs Jane Ojo, a poultry farmer, Mr Ikhelowa Airende, a fish farmer and Iyayi Ernest, a maize farmer, commended the Federal Government for the empowerment.

They said that the empowerment would go a long way in boosting their productivity as well as income generations.(NAN)

By Nefishetu Yakubu