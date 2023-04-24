Over 20 communication, development pioneers, practitioners nominated for awards

Over 20 pioneers of development communication and others who have advanced the practice are scheduled for honors at the forthcoming International Conference on Communication and Development in Africa. This was contained in a release by Mr Odoh Diego Okenyodo, the Chairman, Local Organising Committee of the conference being hosted by the Institute of Strategic and Development Communication (ISDEVCOM), Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Nasarawa State, Nigeria.

Scheduled for Tuesday, 2nd and Wednesday, 3rd of May, 2023 at the prestigious Assembly Hall of the University, the conference has the theme, Change Management and Data-Driven Strategic Engagement for Development. It is being organized in partnership with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) whose Director General/CEO, Engr. Aliyu Abubakar Aziz, shall deliver the keynote speech. The Special Guest of Honour shall be the Secretary to the Government of Nigeria, Mr Boss Mustapha.

According to Prof E.S. Dandaura, the Executive Director of ISDEVCOM, “The awards are part of our 5th anniversary celebrations as an Institute dedicated to the promotion of dialogue between the academia and the society for national development. We want to acknowledge the roles played by pioneer researchers, theorists, practitioners and different stakeholders in communicating development.”

The honourees are Nasarawa State Governor, Engr Abdullahi A. Sule; Plateau State Governor, H.E. Simon Bako Lalong; founder of the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria Centre of Excellence on Development Communication, Prof. Ogah Steve Abah; Director General of the Nigeria Television Authority, Mal. Salihu Adbulhamid Dembos; former Director General of NTA, Professor Tonnie Iredia; former Vice Chancellor of NSUK, Prof. Mohammed Akaro Mainoma; and the Director General, Sheda Science and Technology Complex, Prof. P.C. Onyenekwe.

Other honourees are Executive Director of YIAGA Africa, Mr. Samson Itodo, Center for Communication and Social Impact (CCSI), Mrs. Babafunke Fagbemi, Executive Director of African Radio Drama Association (ARDA), Mrs Data Phido; Country Coordinator of the Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology (OFAB) in Africa, Nigeria Chapter, Dr (Mrs) Rose Gidado; and Chief James Ume (Ike Abam Onyerubi), Unubiko Foundation Abuja.

Institutional recognition for excellence in development communication go to ActionAid Nigeria and the Lagos-based Development Communication Network.

Others to receive the awards include Chairman of the Plateau State Health Insurance Scheme, Dr. Fabong Jemchang Yildam; Chairman NUJ Abuja Council, Emmanuel Ogbeche; Per Second News, Mr Femi Soneye; National Biotechnology Development Agency, Professor Maxwell Gidado, SAN, and the first Bassa PhD holder who is the Aguma of Turunku, Toto LGA, HRH Dr. David Tukura.

Also speaking, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Suleiman Bala Mohammed, said he is very proud of what the Institute of Strategic and Development Communication has achieved in a short span of 5 years, one of which is organizing the Conference on Communication and Development in Africa. In his words, “I am glad that this conference has become a veritable gathering of diverse experts from the academia and practitioners in development communication, alongside policy makers, civil society organizations, key government institutions and the media, and this edition is throwing light on how data has been a driver of strategic engagement for development.”

ISDEVCOM is credited with championing curriculum development in Science Communication in Africa, partnering with Sci-Dev of London and funded by Robert Bosch Stiftung of Germany. ISDEVCOM popularized Science Communication in Nigerian universities and also mentored the Makarere University of Uganda as well as other institutions internationally.