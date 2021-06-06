No fewer than 1,737, 2021 Batch ‘A’ stream II, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members posted to Kano State on Saturday staged a walk to support Nigeria’s Unity.

The Corps members stated that the walk at the state orientation camp Kusallah, in Karaye Local Government Area, was part of the Corps’ cultural display.

Speaking during the event, the Kano NYSC Coordinator, Hajiya Aisha Tata-Mohammed, said that the unity match and cultural carnival, were to mark the 48 years anniversary of the scheme.

“There is no doubt that the legacy of our founding fathers for a united and indivisible country, is paying off with NYSC at the front, irrespective of the daunting challenges facing our country.

“NYSC is now 48 years old, and every Nigerian shared in that pride and in the success recorded by the scheme in the areas of brotherhood entrenchment, national development and integration, “she said.

She explained that the essence of the NYSC carnival was to leverage on Nigerian traditions to showcase different cultural identities, while appreciating its diversity as strength.

She stressed that Nigeria shall prevail because it has chosen to move forward as one indivisible nation and one people.

She said that the unity match was a new programme well-packaged by the courage of convictions shared, and the optimism of an NYSC scheme that triumphed over challenges.

The coordinator said that apart from national cohesion and community development, NYSC also offered corps members an extra ordinary chance to skill themselves in various sectors.

Tata-Mohammed further charged the corps members to utilise all the opportunities given to them by the scheme for the development of the country.

Some of the Corps members, in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), assured their readiness to stay in Kano for their one-year service, without seeking for redeployment to their respective states.

Nvarie Eruchi-Glory, a female corps member from Rivers State, said she has come to Kano to stay, as unity was one of the major purposes for the establishment of the scheme.

Another corps member from Osun, Moses Oluwaseun, said: “I have never been to the North, this is my first time of coming, and I assure you as part of efforts to ensure unity among Nigerians, I don’t have plans to redeploy to anywhere”.

Maryam Tajuddeen from Kano, said she met new friends from different parts of the country, and pledged to sustain the relationship.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

