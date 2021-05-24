Over 150 APC members defect to PDP in FCT

than 150 members of the All Progressives (), on Monday, defected the Democratic Party (PDP) in Kuje Area Council, .

The defectors handed over their membership cards, brooms and posters in replacement for the umbrella of the PDP.

Mr Godwin Poyi, leader of the defectors and former Kuje Chairman, told the News Agency of Nigeria () that they were dissatisfied by the approach of policies in their area.

decided join the PDP contribute the development of Kuje Area Council and the country as a whole.

“Our stay in APC has not encouraging. APC policies and approach not encouraged democracy and governance in the area council,” he said.

Receiving the defector, the Chairman of PDP in Kuje Area Council, Mr Ismaila Mohammed, said defectors were coming the party for the development of democracy in Kuje.

Mohammed said that PDP would clinch the chairmanship position come 2022 in Kuje Area Council for the development of the area and the country. (

