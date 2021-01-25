Over 140,000 prosecuted for cyber crimes in China since 2019 –Prosecutor

Procuratorates across China have brought more than 50,000 prosecutions against 140,000 people suspected of cyber crimes since 2019, China’s Supreme People’s Procuratorate (SPP) said at a press conference on Monday.
Multiple national campaigns had been launched to clamp down on telecoms fraud, cross-border gambling and other criminal activities in cyberspace, according to Zheng Xinjian, a senior prosecutor with the SPP.
The crackdown campaign targeting the illegal sale of sim cards and bank cards had helped law enforcement agencies to hunt down telecoms fraud cases, in which more than 23,000 suspects were later indicted on relevant charges, Zheng said.
Cyber libel had been another problem high on the agenda, according to Zheng.
Prosecutors have urged public security organs to investigate some high-profile cases, to forestall crime and maintain a sound public order in cyberspace.
The Prosecutors have also filed 11,000 cases against more than 27,000 people on charges of misuse of information networks and violations of citizens’ privacy information and other similar offences that had facilitated Cybercrimes. (Xinhua/NAN)
Leave a Reply