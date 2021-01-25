Over 140,000 prosecuted for cyber crimes in China since 2019 –Prosecutor

Procuratorates across China have brought more than 50,000 prosecutions against 140,000 people suspected of cyber crimes since 2019, China’s Supreme People’s Procuratorate (SPP) said at a press conference on Monday.

Multiple national campaigns had been launched to clamp down on telecoms fraud, cross-border gambling and other criminal activities in cyberspace, according to Zheng Xinjian, a senior prosecutor with the SPP.