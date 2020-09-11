Over 14, 622 applicants participate in police recruitment in Kaduna

Share the news













No fewer than 14, 622 applicants participated in the physical and credential screening of police recruitment exercise from the 23 Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

The Command Public Relations Officers (PPRO), ASP Mohammed Jalige disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Kaduna.

Jalige said the screening started on Aug. 24 and ended on September 10, saying that a total of “14, 622 applicants took part from the 23 Local Government Areas of State.”

According to him, the exercise was hitch free and conducted in collaboration with officials of the Kaduna State government and representatives from the Federal Character Commission.

Jalige quoted the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Umar Muri to have wished all the participants well and commended those who took part for their orderliness.

He assured that the committee would ensure that merit is used in the selection of the applicants and advised the candidates to await further information on the outcome of the exercise.(NAN)