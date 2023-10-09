Over 123,000 people in Gaza displaced by Israel’s retaliatory strikes – UN

By Hadiza Mohammed

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs on Monday reported that over 123,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have been internally displaced in the wake of Israel’s retaliatory airstrikes on the coastal enclave.

The agency said that the people had fled out of fear of their safety or because their homes had been destroyed.

The Israeli army launched airstrikes after an unprecedented multi-pronged attack by the Hamas rulers of Gaza on Saturday.

According to OCHA, Gaza’s Ministry of Public Works and Housing has said that 159 housing units have been destroyed and 1,210 severely damaged in the Israeli campaign.

According to OCHA, the Israeli airstrikes also caused damage to water and sanitation infrastructure for more than 400,000 people, as well as several health facilities. (www.nannews.ng) (dpa/NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

