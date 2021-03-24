Over 1,000 int’l brands to participate in China expo

More than 1,000 global brands from 69 countries and regions participate in first China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, organisers said on Wednesday.

expo, scheduled from May 7 10, is expected attract of more than 10,000 merchants and 200,000 visitors, according organisers.

Co-hosted China’s Ministry of Commerce and Hainan provincial government, event cover a total area of 80,000 square metres.

This included 60,000 square metres of international exhibition space featuring fashion, jewelry, food and supplements, hospitality and professional services.

A total of 630 international enterprises and 800 domestic enterprises take part in the expo.

Besides the opening ceremony, the organisers will also a forum on consumption innovation, duty-free shopping and the travel retail industry, said the organisers.

Meanwhile, the expo’s mascot named Yuanxiao was unveiled on Thursday, which is made up of a pair of Hainan Gibbons, a rare primate unique Hainan. (Xinhua/NAN)

