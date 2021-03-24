More than 1,000 global brands from 69 countries and regions will participate in the first China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, organisers said on Wednesday.

The expo, scheduled from May 7 to 10, is expected to attract the participation of more than 10,000 merchants and over 200,000 visitors, according to the organisers.

Co-hosted by China’s Ministry of Commerce and the Hainan provincial government, the event will cover a total area of 80,000 square metres.

This included 60,000 square metres of international exhibition space featuring fashion, jewelry, food and supplements, hospitality and professional services.

A total of 630 international enterprises and over 800 domestic enterprises will take part in the expo.

Besides the opening ceremony, the organisers will also hold a forum on consumption innovation, duty-free shopping and the travel retail industry, said the organisers.

Meanwhile, the expo’s mascot named Yuanxiao was unveiled on Thursday, which is made up of a pair of Hainan Gibbons, a rare primate unique to Hainan. (Xinhua/NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

