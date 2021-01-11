Outgoing LASU V-C urges community to support his successor

The outgoing Vice-Chancellor (V-C) of the Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun (SAN), has urged the entire LASU community to support the administration of whom would be his successor in office.

He also advised them to ensure that the rule of law and justice continue to thrive in the institution.

Fagbohun made the appeal in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.